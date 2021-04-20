Yet after its 2-0 win over W.T. Woodson in the Virginia Class 6 semifinals Tuesday night in Fairfax County, Madison’s objective remains intact. The Warhawks, who will face Kellam in the state title game Saturday afternoon in Virginia Beach, have outscored their opponents 44-0 through 14 games.

Story continues below advertisement

“We never thought that we could get this far,” said Bollini, whose squad will play for its first state title. “I’m just amazed that we’re here and going to states.”

Advertisement

November 2019 is the last time Madison (14-0) allowed a goal; that’s when the Warhawks fell to eventual state champion Langley in the region championship game. Bollini, a junior, said that lapse has motivated her since.

Near the end of the regular season, Madison Coach Carrie Holman noticed pressure mounting among her players as the shutout streak continued. Entering the playoffs, she put the team’s objectives into perspective.

“I was like: ‘Okay, I don’t care if we get scored on. We just need to win. That’s all that matters. Take that pressure off,’ ” Holman said.

Holman coached many of Madison’s current players when she was the junior varsity coach in 2018. That team didn’t allow a goal, but Holman didn’t know if that success would transition to varsity competition.

Story continues below advertisement

It has. After Madison and W.T. Woodson (9-5) entered halftime tied Tuesday, Warhawks junior Ella Grey Hammock and senior Lacey Rousseau scored in the third quarter. Madison is one win away from a perfect season — and possibly one without a blemish on its scoresheets.

Advertisement

“Having a good defense helps us relax a little bit,” Rousseau said, “because we know, even if we have a slow start, we can rely on everyone to take care of the ball and try their hardest.”

Riverside loses in overtime

In the Class 5 semifinals, Riverside fell to Stafford, 3-2, in overtime for its first loss. Senior Kellen Richbourg and junior Lydia Oldknow scored for the Rams before they lost a two-goal lead in the fourth quarter.