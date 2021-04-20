Martinez is the third transfer Coach Mark Turgeon has brought in this offseason, with point guard Fatts Russell from Rhode Island and center Qudus Wahab from Georgetown also set to join the team. The NCAA recently approved a new rule that allows players to transfer once without sitting out for a season.

Martinez, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, was a four-star recruit out of JSerra Catholic High in Southern California. He was considered the 19th-best player at his position in the nation, according to 247 Sports. Martinez’s father, Henry, served as an assistant coach at Utah the last two seasons, and new head coach Craig Smith did not retain him.

Martinez will add valuable depth to the Terps’ 2021-21 roster that is still in limbo. Guards Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala, the team’s top two scorers last season, both declared for the NBA draft while maintaining their college eligibility. If one or both do not return to College Park, the Terps will be in need of scorers who can make up for that lost production.

Maryland forward Jairus Hamilton is expected to transfer, a person familiar with the situation said Tuesday. Stadium first reported Hamilton’s expected departure. He is the team’s third departure of the offseason after freshman guard Aquan Smart and sophomore center Chol Marial both decided to transfer. Hamilton is the only one of those players who was part of Maryland’s rotation, but he only averaged 6.5 points and 2.4 rebounds. Hamilton joined the Terrapins before last season as a transfer from Boston College, but his production dipped at Maryland.

The Terps will also add two freshmen, power forward Julian Reese and shooting guard Ike Cornish, both four-star recruits from Baltimore. Hamilton’s departure would leave Maryland with another open scholarship spot that Turgeon could fill with a transfer.