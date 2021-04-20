Davis was forecast to be a starter this season on the heels of a highly productive freshman year with 20 receptions for 515 yards and five touchdowns. At 6 feet 7, he was a coverage mismatch, and his uncommon length allowed Davis to make a handful of acrobatic receptions in tight spaces.

His injury was especially disheartening given the Cavaliers entered the spring with a focus on improving the deep passing game. Last season Virginia completed 34 passes for 20 yards or longer, which ranked 10th out of 15 teams in the ACC.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s a really good player,” Mendenhall said Monday during a Zoom call with the media, adding the injury took place when Davis, who suffered a similar injury in high school, got his feet tangled with a defensive back. “We expected and knew that he’s capable of even more than he did a year ago.”

Davis started in seven of the eight games he played, leading the ACC in yards per reception (25.8) and finishing seventh nationally among freshmen in receiving yards. He was the only player in major college football with at least 500 receiving yards on 20 or fewer receptions.

Ra’Shaun Henry and Dontayvion Wicks are next in line to start at outside wide receiver.

Story continues below advertisement

Henry transferred from Saint Francis and played in nine games last season, catching seven passes, four of which were for touchdowns, and averaging 29.4 yards per reception. He had a season-high 95 yards with a touchdown on three catches Dec. 5 in a 43-32 win against Boston College.

Advertisement

Wicks did not play last season because of an injury during preseason camp. In 2019, he played in 10 of 14 games as a freshman, catching three passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

“What I have seen is Ra’Shaun Henry has had an amazing spring, and Dontayvion Wicks, who sat out last year, basically is doing a really nice job also,” Mendenhall said. “And so we’re kind of trading Lavel for Dontayvion one for one. Our hope was to have both.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Cavaliers were seventh last season in passing offense in the ACC, averaging 260.6 yards per game behind sophomore quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The dual-threat left-hander threw for 2,117 yards and 18 touchdowns in nine games, missing time while in concussion protocol.

Before the injury to Davis, Virginia had counted on having back five players who caught at least one touchdown last season. Davis’s five touchdowns last year are the most among players on the current roster. His first season included a 90-yard touchdown catch against Abilene Christian.

Advertisement

Billy Kemp IV, a senior, led the Cavaliers in yards (644) and catches (67) and is slated to start again.

Story continues below advertisement

“The only way to avoid that is not to practice in the spring,” Mendenhall said of the injuries to Davis and Bennett, who had been in the mix to play extensively on the outside after transferring to Virginia from Georgia Tech, leading all freshmen on the Yellow Jackets in tackles (17) before a lower-body injury ended his 2019 season.

Bennett’s injury occurred in a noncontact drill while planting his foot attempting to change direction, according to Mendenhall.

Sophomore Hunter Stewart is a candidate to start at one outside linebacker spot with Bennett unavailable. Noah Taylor, a senior from Silver Spring, is the other starter following a season in which he set a program record for longest interception return by a linebacker (85 yards for a touchdown).

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

If Bennett and Davis are unable to play when the Cavaliers face Notre Dame, the remainder of the regular season schedule comprises games against Pittsburgh on Nov. 20 and Virginia Tech on Nov. 27 in the annual Commonwealth Cup showdown, this year at Scott Stadium.

“The ACL’s take a long time, right?” Mendenhall said. “That’s a hard rehab, a hard recovery. In Lavel’s case, he already did it once, in high school, so he knows how to do it.”