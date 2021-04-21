I know all the buts. His numbers as an NFL quarterback during a 14-year-career (he sat out 2008 and 2019 with injuries) are good, perhaps even very good. But Hall-of-Fame worthy? Oh no, not that. He never won a Super Bowl, although he was the starting quarterback for most of the 2012 season, after which the San Francisco 49ers reached the Super Bowl. He was injured, lost his job to Colin Kaepernick and watched from the sidelines as the 49ers lost, 34-31, to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

He then spent five seasons in Kansas City, reaching the postseason four times. He knew in 2017 that he was playing his last season in Kansas City. The Chiefs had drafted Patrick Mahomes with the 10th pick that April, and he wasn’t going to sit on the bench for a second season.

When Mahomes became the Chiefs’ starter the following year, he talked often about how supportive Smith had been and how much he had learned from him. Alex and his wife Elizabeth Smith had Mahomes and his then-girlfriend Brittany Matthews over to dinner every Tuesday night that season. That’s how Smith treated the guy he knew was going to take his job.

He was traded to Washington in early 2018. Washington got off to a 6-3 start in Smith’s first season, before his life changed on the November afternoon when he suffered a devastating leg injury that almost cost him his limb.

No one — no one — expected him to play in the NFL again after he went through 17 surgeries and dealt with infections that could have killed him. Walking again, being able to play with his three children again, would have been a major victory, an amazing comeback. He did that, but then he did more. He came back to play in the NFL in 2020. To play. Washington went 5-1 with him starting last season although the “but …” guys will tell you he wasn’t all that great in those games, just good enough to win. Uh-huh, fine. Including the playoffs, the team was 2-9 in games in which Smith didn’t start.

This is where I make my disclaimer. During the 2017 season, when I was writing a book about playing quarterback in the NFL, Smith was one of the five men I worked closely with throughout the season. He was honest, patient and always available to talk at length — win or lose, even after the Chiefs’ season-ending playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, a game Kansas City led 21-3 at halftime.

So I admit to being biased where Smith is concerned. But I don’t think you have to be biased to understand that, if you look at the totality of what he accomplished, he should have a bust in Canton some day.

Unlike baseball, the Pro Football Hall of Fame does not have a character clause. That’s to make sure that truly great players and coaches who are less than exemplary humans will still get into the Hall. There’s a lengthy list of players, coaches and owners who fit that description. George Preston Marshall, the racist longtime owner of Washington’s football team, is still in the Hall of Fame. So is O.J. Simpson.

But even without a specific character clause, voters can take into consideration a person’s character when voting — especially a good person’s character. Smith was always that, but his comeback put him in a different category: He is an inspiration to anyone who suffers a debilitating setback of any kind.

Courage is a word that is vastly overused in sports. It doesn’t take courage to go for a green over water in two, or to take a charge in the lane. But to walk onto an NFL field after what Smith had gone through takes real courage. On his first drive last October, Smith got hammered by Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams’ 280-pound all-pro defensive tackle. While everyone watching gasped in horror, Smith got up and took the next snap. And the one after that.

At that moment, even before he started six games, Smith had — in my mind — completed the greatest comeback in sports history.

Ben Hogan came back from a near-fatal car accident to win six majors in golf. Erik Compton, also a golfer, returned after a second heart transplant to finish second in the U.S. Open in 2014. Countless athletes have come back from cancer to compete at the highest levels of their sport.

But this was football. Neither Hogan nor Compton had to worry about being slammed into by a 280-pound man running full speed while they were standing over a putt.

He played. And although he did get hurt, he was able to walk away from football — literally — on Monday, when he announced his retirement after Washington cut him in March. Thanks for the memories, Alex, we’re moving on.

That’s football. That’s sports. Smith understood.

He will end up as a coach or a general manager, or on television. He will be very good at any job he chooses.

But if being a Hall of Famer is more than about just numbers — and it should be — then Smith should be a lock. He stands for everything that’s good about sports. He achieved the impossible, and he did it with class and dignity every step of the way. A Hall of Famer should be someone who leaves an indelible legacy on his sport.