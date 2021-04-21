Manning served as the head coach at Wake Forest from 2014-20 and at Tulsa from 2012-14. In six seasons with the Demon Deacons, Manning compiled a 78-111 record with only one NCAA tournament appearance (a loss in the First Four round). Wake Forest fired Manning after the 2019-20 season, and he worked with ESPN during a brief hiatus from coaching last season. Manning’s 2013-14 Tulsa team won the Conference USA regular season and tournament titles before losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Manning adds valuable coaching experience to Turgeon’s staff, which also includes longtime assistant Bino Ranson, who has strong ties to the Baltimore area, and Matt Brady, a former head coach at James Madison and Marist. Manning’s expected hire was first reported by Stadium.

Manning, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1988 NBA draft, played 15 seasons in the NBA and was twice an all-star (in 1993 and 1994). As a 6-foot-10 forward at Kansas, Manning became the program’s all-time leading scorer (2,951 points) and rebounder (1,187). He was also part of the 1988 Kansas team that won a national title. Turgeon finished his college career in 1987 and was on Larry Brown’s staff as an assistant that season.

After Manning’s NBA career ended, he returned to Kansas to begin his coaching career. He stayed in Lawrence, Kan., from 2003-12 before earning his first head-coaching job at Tulsa. Earlier this year, Manning expressed interest in Kansas’s vacant athletic director job, but the school hired Travis Goff, previously an administrator at Northwestern.

The Terrapins have already been pegged as a top-15 team heading into the 2021-22 season. The roster is still in limbo as guards Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala, the top two scorer’s on last season’s team, test the NBA draft waters and decide whether they will return to College Park for their senior seasons. Turgeon has landed three transfers — Rhode Island point guard Fatts Russell, Georgetown center Qudus Wahab and Utah guard Ian Martinez.

Maryland junior forward Jairus Hamilton, a rotation player who scored 6.5 points per game, recently announced his decision to leave the program, but the other two players Maryland has lost, point guard Aquan Smart and center Chol Marial, did not play often. The Terps still have one open scholarship spot that Turgeon could fill.

The hiring of Manning as the third assistant coach was one of Turgeon’s most important tasks remaining this offseason. Turgeon will also need to hire a new director of basketball operations after Mark Bialkoski left to become an assistant coach at East Tennessee State.