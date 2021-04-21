“Playing in the NBA has always been a lifelong dream of mine,” Blair said via Twitter. “It’s been an honor to be able to wear the same jersey as all of the Georgetown greats.”

Blair led the Hoyas with 15.4 points per game and his 2.6 three-pointers per game ranked No. 2 in the Big East. He started 17 games, but Coach Patrick Ewing moved Blair to the bench down the stretch as the team found its groove before tearing through the Big East tournament.

Georgetown did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The departure of Blair is the latest in a busy offseason of roster transition for the Hoyas. Center Qudus Wahab transferred to Maryland despite Ewing repeatedly praising him as having the ability to grow into one of the best big men in Georgetown history. Wahab was the team’s second leading scorer, top rebounder and ranked No. 3 in the Big East in blocks. Freshman T.J. Berger, who played in 15 games, announced earlier Wednesday that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

“Q was an important piece of our success this year and he needs to do what he feels is best for him,” Ewing previously said in a statement. “I want to wish him luck in his future. After an exciting postseason, we are ready to focus on the 2021-22 season.”

Senior Jamorko Pickett and graduate transfer Chudier Bile have yet to publicly announce their decisions. The NCAA has granted an additional year of eligibility to all athletes following a year dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgetown has been working the transfer portal itself, and Eastern Kentucky forward Tre King told The Washington Post he has committed to the Hoyas, though the university has yet to make an official announcement. The 6-foot-9, 225 pounder averaged 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season

The Hoyas have the No. 12 incoming recruiting class, ranked by 247 Sports. The class is highlighted by five-star guard Aminu Mohammed and four-star center Ryan Mutombo, the son of program legend Dikembe Mutombo.

Georgetown finished 13-13 in 2020-21 thanks to a strong finish after a 3-8 start to the season. The team improved greatly after a three-week pause because of a covid-19 issue within the program. The Hoyas were the preseason last-place pick in the Big East, but rallied to finish in the No. 8 slot in the regular season standings before winning the Big East tournament for the first time since 2007.