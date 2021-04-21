Rodgers, the NFL MVP last season and a proud past “Celebrity Jeopardy!” champion, hosted from April 5-16, drawing positive reviews for his work on a show he said has been “a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years.” And he’d like to have the position full time, telling the Los Angeles Times that he is “definitely” interested.

“I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it,” Rodgers told the Ringer. “They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh, 178 days to do ‘Jeopardy!’ … I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.”

That schedule would seem doable for Buck, too, but he may face a tougher time than Rodgers, judging by the reaction to reports of his guest hosting gig. “If Joe Buck becomes the host of Jeopardy I’m going to learn to read lips so I can watch every episode on mute,” one viewer tweeted. A fan promised, “I love Jeopardy. With Joe Buck as host(?) I’d never, ever, ever watch another show, never, ever, forever …”

Since the death of Alex Trebek from pancreatic cancer in November, the program has been in no rush to find a permanent replacement. Other past and upcoming guest hosts include Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik, Mehmet Oz, Savannah Guthrie and Sanjay Gupta. Ken Jennings, a former contestant who owns the longest winning streak in “Jeopardy!” history, was the first to fill in and Anderson Cooper began a two-week hosting stint Monday.

Buck’s “Jeopardy!” stint was first reported by the New York Post. Representatives for Buck and “Jeopardy!” did not respond to requests for comment.

“Jeopardy!” on Wednesday announced Buck among the show’s final guest hosts of Season 37. The group also includes “Good Morning America” co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, journalist David Faber, and LeVar Burton, an actor and the former host of “Reading Rainbow.” A fan group is pushing for LeVar Burton to get the full-time job, starting a petition that has drawn nearly 250,000 signatures.

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards told USA Today he may select the show’s permanent host before its next season begins in September.

