“I mean, I think it’s going to make me feel better," Soto, the Nationals’ best hitter, said Wednesday of pausing his season after 14 games. “If you remember last year, I went out in quarantine and came back stronger. So I’m going to try to do the same thing.”

It’s hard to forget. Soto missed the start of last season after a positive coronavirus test and returned to lead the sport in most offensive categories. He also won the National League batting title.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Yeah, so why change?” he added with a wide grin. “We’ve got 10 days in quarantine again. Be ready and come back stronger. I don’t mind.”

Soto was in a good mood given the circumstances. No one wants to land on the IL. But in the first four years of his career, Soto has been especially annoyed when told to rest. That has gone for days off and an IL stint for back spams in May 2019. That was very much the case last July, when that positive test, which he thought was a false result, kept him out for seven games.

For this shoulder strain, an injury he does not know the cause of, Soto will miss a minimum seven games and can rejoin the team April 30. That includes two matchups with the St. Louis Cardinals, three with the New York Mets and two with the Toronto Blue Jays, who are temporarily playing in Dunedin because of Canada’s coronavirus regulations. Soto feels pain while throwing and not swinging. Dave Martinez, his manager, just wants to make sure that ends soon.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“The difficult part is we can’t get eyes on him,” Martinez explained of how the travel protocols — and not having Soto on the road — adds a wrinkle to the process. “We’re so used to having him around and we can’t see him, so we’re relying on our medical staff down there, which they’re really good.

“…The good thing is we’ll get videos of what he is doing and how he’s doing, and we’ll have conversations about what he’s doing every day. Like I said, hopefully this is a short-term thing. I can’t put a timetable on it. But when we deem that he’s ready, he’s going to get back. As you know, he’s huge in our lineup and everyday offense, so we want to get him back as soon as possible.”

Somehow, “huge in our lineup” may be an understatement. At 22, Soto is already one of the sport’s premier hitters. He went to the IL with two doubles, two homers, 10 walks and an .870 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 61 plate appearances. And he was just starting to really look like himself: driving the ball to left field, covering the outside part of the plate, stirring confusion when his contact didn’t yield a rocket.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, ahead of the series finale against the Cardinals, Soto noted his improved timing. Right before going to the IL, he snapped an 0-for-11 slump with a searing double to right. He was pounding liners the other way. But he was already feeling triceps soreness that led to a cautionary MRI exam. And the MRI revealed the shoulder strain that put him on the mend.

That could all make this setback even more frustrating. The timing is never great. The Nationals, at 6-9 entering Wednesday, were already without starter Stephen Strasburg and reliever Wander Suero. Their offense needs any lift it can get. Soto, though, seemed fine with being smart, letting the strain heal, then replicating what did he across 47 games in 2020. He makes it sound easy enough. He does so with a smile and shrug.

“They just want to keep me safe. It’s a long season,” Soto reasoned. “We want to play later in the season, not right now.”