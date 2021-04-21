“I’m like, ‘Aw, crap,' ” Peterson, 17, said Tuesday in a phone interview. “I quickly put my glove on at the last second and I caught the ball. I was in complete and utter shock. My mind went blank for a second and I completely forgot I just caught a home run. I was absolutely stunned.”

It was a stunning turn of events from two innings earlier, when Peterson completely whiffed on catching a two-run homer by Cardinals leadoff man Tommy Edman that landed between the wall and the first row of red seats in Section 100. Television cameras caught Peterson staring down in despair at the souvenir that got away, pulling a Nyjer Morgan and tossing his glove up the aisle in disgust and finally removing his hood and throwing his hat to the ground as Edman rounded the bases. Both teams’s broadcasters loved it.

“It was a nice try,” MASN analyst F.P. Santangelo said over a replay of Peterson’s close call. “He’s been waiting for this moment his whole life, he reached over and missed it, and this is exactly what I would do. I quit, I’m going home, I am done.”

“Sometimes you get one chance in life,” MASN play-by-play man Bob Carpenter said. “I hope he keeps coming to ballgames.”

“You’re in a pretty big ballpark, you bring your glove, you’re going to have one shot, probably — probably — and it was right there for the taking,” Cardinals play-by-play man Dan McLaughlin said.

Peterson, a senior at Centreville High School in Northern Virginia, has come to hundreds of Nationals games over the years and has amassed a collection of baseballs, most of them from batting practice. He has a few home run balls, too, including one hit by Matt Wieters during the Nationals’ 23-5 rout of the Mets in 2017. But he’d never caught one on the fly — including barely missing out on a catch that made another fan briefly Internet famous (more on that later).

Peterson figured his luck was about to change when he saw Edman’s third-inning blast coming directly at him. Perfect, perfect, perfect, Peterson thought.

“Then it was, ‘Not perfect, not perfect, not perfect,’" he said. “It looks like I touched it on the replay, but I actually completely missed it. I thought it was going to be in play and Victor Robles was going to try to make a catch, so I tried to let him have an opportunity. I was so upset. I threw my glove, I threw my hat. I was so mad.”

Peterson’s dad, who has caught multiple home run balls, including Robinson Cano’s first as a Met on Opening Day 2019, watched this unfold from three rows back.

“My dad was laughing his butt off,” Peterson said. “I said to him, ‘Hopefully the Lord will forgive me tonight.'”

When Williams’s home run off Kyle Finnegan came his way in the fifth inning, Peterson, who played some outfield in elementary school but now devotes more time to playing guitar, said he “had no choice but to catch it.” The impact of the ball in his glove left his index and middle fingers numb and his hand “hurt for a good 20 minutes,” but it was worth it.

“This ball was very special to me,” Peterson said.

The redemption story in Section 100 wasn’t lost on the TV broadcasters.

“It’s him, he got it, yes!” McLaughlin shouted, much to analyst Jim Edmonds’ delight, when he recognized Peterson as the same kid who dropped Edman’s home run. “He got a souvenir!”

“You can learn a lot about life in an evening at the ballpark,” Carpenter said later.

“Throw a tantrum and good things happen is what I got from this,” Santangelo joked.

The last time Peterson whiffed so badly on snagging a ball on the fly was in Game 5 of the 2019 World Series. Instead, a nearby fan took Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez’s home run to the chest as he held a can of Bud Light in each hand during Game 5. That’s Peterson pictured below, lunging with his glove.

That fan, Jeff Adams, became a minor celebrity, with Bud Light flying him to Houston for Game 6 and featuring him in a commercial.

Now Peterson stands to benefit from being in the right place at the right time, thanks both to his long-awaited catch and to the black-and-yellow Waffle House mask he wore during Monday’s game. The restaurant chain connected with him via Twitter on Tuesday and promised him some swag.

“All my friends were in shock,” said Peterson, who was back in Section 100 with his mask and his dad for Tuesday’s game but didn’t catch any home run balls. “This whole experience has been cooler than heck.”