But asked to share some advice Wednesday, when wind whipped the air for nine straight innings, Martinez had just an old bit of wisdom: “Don’t take your eye off the ball.”

His team and the St. Louis Cardinals could have used more than that. The fans could have, too, sitting spaced apart while bundled in blankets and hats at Nationals Park. Yet wind was the workplace hazard of the Nationals’ 1-0 victory over the Cardinals. It blew left to right without stopping. It made Max Scherzer, the Nationals’ ace, spend a good portion of his start huffing hot breath on his fingers. If it didn’t tilt the final score, it did turn the whole experience into a tunnel of cold gusts and doubt.

Fielders did a little extra shuffling under each pop fly. In each dugout, hands stayed stuffed in sweatshirt pockets. And the Nationals (7-9), the team that built its park on the Anacostia River, won a three-game series before heading to play the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays on the road.

Scherzer, to his credit, mixed nine strikeouts into six scoreless innings (and has now tossed 17 scoreless going back to April 11). He threw 109 pitches, his most of the year, and was dominant after stranding the bases loaded in the first. Catcher Alex Avila put Washington ahead for good with an RBI double off Cardinals starter Carlos Martínez in the second. Josh Bell, who is not the fastest runner — or the next-fastest runner, for that matter — chugged home from first to score on Avila’s liner through the gap in left-center field. Then, after Scherzer exited, relievers Tanner Rainey, Daniel Hudson and Brad Hand held on.

Hand sidestepped a leadoff walk in the ninth. Hudson needed 31 pitches to escape an eighth-inning jam of his making. The truth, as shown before Matt Carpenter lined out to end the threat, is that baseball is hard enough. It doesn’t need elements to challenge. It doesn’t need Mother Nature to twist limbs and brains into a knot. Just ask these Nationals for an accounting of outside influences. Or maybe ask for the abridged version.

They began the year with a coronavirus outbreak that postponed four games and put nine players on the injured list. The group included (but was not limited to) both of their catchers, their new first baseman, their starting second baseman, their starting left fielder, their third starter and their closer. They still had to battle the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. Expectedly, they started 1-5.

But even once most of the nine returned, the team ran into bad luck and its own poor performance. As of this past weekend, star pitcher Stephen Strasburg is on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation. As of Tuesday evening, star right fielder Juan Soto is on the 10-day IL with a strained left shoulder. Add reliever Wander Suero and his strained left oblique. A string of bad outings from their rotation — from Strasburg, Joe Ross and Patrick Corbin, who then rebounded Tuesday — has taxed the bullpen. A carousel of arms has rotated between Washington and the club’s alternate site in Fredericksburg, Va.

At times, April has felt like August. That’s the nature of early holes.

So some wind? It was nothing. Well, nothing aside from constant and nagging while Scherzer lifted the Nationals against the Cardinals (8-10). He hit leadoff batter Tommy Edman with a fastball, yielded an infield single and walked Paul DeJong to put three on in the first, when the temperature was a misleading 53 degrees. But he struck out the next two, Dylan Carlson and Carpenter, to settle in. Carlson was beat by a low-and-in cutter. Carpenter swung through a 96-mph fastball that tailed away from his bat.

In the second, Martínez ripped a two-out double and was left in scoring position. From there, though, Scherzer retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced. He passed Mike Mussina on MLB’s all-time strikeout list, now sitting 21st with 2,817. But Martínez mostly matched him, blank frame for blank frame, save Avila’s double in the second.

Martínez pushed to 91 pitches in six innings. Scherzer used his six to drop his ERA to 1.80, and his WHIP — walks and hits per inning pitched — to 0.72. That handed a tight one to two bullpens. Rainey was tagged with a game-tying triple in the Nationals’ 3-2 win Tuesday. Hudson and Hand finished that one out. All were called on again, and Rainey, already in his seventh appearance, struck out two before catcher Andrew Knizner poked a soft liner to right-center.

Victor Robles coasted to it, then sped up, then realized the wind pushed the ball from his reach, if only by a shivering arm’s length. Knizner sped past first and dug an extra 90 feet on the miscue. It seemed, in that moment, that the wind could put a tiny imprint on the action. But Rainey responded to down Austin Dean with a biting slider. Dean and the weather were no match.