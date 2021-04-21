“That’s my tweet. That was me,” Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I don’t want anyone in the organization taking heat. I take full responsibility for that.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was driving home from a meeting when the verdict came in. Soon after, I was listening to George Floyd’s brother, Philonise, speak. And he said, ‘Today, we are able to breathe again.’ I took my lead from him. In my mind, that was all I needed to say — ‘I can breathe.’ ”

Advertisement

The tweet, pinned atop the team’s feed for a time, has been retweeted more than 7,000 times, with over 64,000 quote tweets and nearly 40,000 likes. Many Twitter users called it tone deaf. “This is the worst tweet I’ve ever seen,” one user wrote. Others wrote “massive yikes” and a bad tweet that was “Hall of Fame worthy.”

Davis defended his words.

“I believe it has a lot of context,” Davis said. Chauvin “was on his neck for more than nine minutes and was found guilty on all counts. And now, his knee is fully off his neck. Unfortunately, it’s a little too late.”

Story continues below advertisement

Davis told ESPN he “meant no disrespect” and did not plan to delete the tweet.

“I felt that was a powerful statement,” Davis said. “Today was a day where I can breathe, and we can all breathe again because justice was served. But we have a lot of work to do still on social justice and police brutality.”

Advertisement

Davis told the Review-Journal that, while he doesn’t use Twitter, he passed the words to the team’s social media personnel.

“I think justice was served,” Davis said. “It’s rare I make statements about anything and if I thought it offended the [Floyd] family, I would feel very badly and apologize. Other than that, I’m not apologizing. I honesty believe after listening to Philonise, this is a day that we can all breathe.