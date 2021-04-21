The Spirit fell to 1-2-0 in the Challenge Cup, the National Women’s Soccer League’s preseason tournament. Washington will close the schedule Tuesday at Audi Field against New Jersey-based Gotham FC, then begin preparing for the regular season opener in mid-May.

O’Hara and Sonnett, acquired in trades during the offseason, were unavailable for the first two Challenge Cup matches because of the national team’s two-game tour in Europe.

O’Hara was influential in attacking from her right back position and had a goal disallowed. In second-half stoppage time, she received a second yellow card and was sent off.

Sonnett started in central defense, and captain Andi Sullivan, also back from the national team, played 90 minutes in central midfield.

Orlando’s national team contingent fared better. Morgan, the U.S. star forward gearing up for the Olympics, assisted on the 11th-minute goal by Leroux, a member of the 2015 World Cup squad.

Harris, a national team veteran who was not called into the recent U.S. camp, was in top form.

“You missed a penalty, you got a goal called back, you dominated possession, dominated territory, hit the post, the keeper’s making saves up the yin-yang, what are you going to do?” Spirit Coach Richie Burke said. “Don’t buy a lottery ticket tonight.”

The Spirit generated 22 shots (nine on target) and earned 12 corner kicks.

“We had our chances. We can’t say we didn’t,” goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe said. “I don’t know how many corner kicks it’s going to take for us to score. We’ve got to make the most of it and put one of them away.”

Orlando (1-1-1) put one away early. After two Washington threats, Morgan threaded a terrific through ball to Leroux making a run past defender Saori Takarada, and she tucked a one-timer past the hard-charging Bledsoe.

The Spirit appeared to pull even in the 25th minute when O’Hara collected Tegan McGrady’s quick restart and rifled an angled shot past Harris. The referee, though, ruled the free kick was taken too quickly and disallowed the goal.

It took a moment for O’Hara to realize her equalizer had been erased. She yelled, “What?” and extended her arms.

Burke said he was told by the fourth official that referee Alexandra Billeter had pointed to her whistle, indicating the Spirit had to wait until she blew it. She never said anything, though, Burke said.

“It’s not verbal, and none of our players have ESP,” he said. “Not everybody is looking at the referee. Unless she says play to the whistle, I think we are well in our right to go quickly and score.”

O’Hara and teenager Trinity Rodman formed a dangerous combination on the right side of the attack, connecting regularly and placing Orlando under pressure.

Rodman, the second pick in the January draft, scored in her debut April 10 at North Carolina and assisted on Ashley Sanchez’s late match-winner last Thursday against Racing Louisville in Washington.

In Orlando, she was quick and clever in one-on-one situations, threatening to pierce the defense with her runs and serving crosses. The Pride kept her in check in the second half.

The Spirit’s pressure carried into the second half. Harris made fabulous saves on Sullivan and Ashley Hatch. Tegan McGrady and Dorian Bailey took free kicks that hit the back post and crossbar, respectively.

Phoebe McClernon took down Hatch, resulting in a 65th-minute penalty kick, but Harris stuffed Hatch’s low shot.

Harris also thwarted Kumi Yokoyama from close range in the waning moments.

“If we had maybe gotten off to a different start,” Burke said, “we would not have finished in that situation.”

• RED STARS 1, KANSAS CITY 1: Katie Johnson scored an 82nd-minute equalizer as Chicago (0-1-2) earned a point at home against Kansas City (0-1-1).