On a street that runs through campus, Fleet-Davis was pulled over by University of Maryland police and charged with driving a vehicle while impaired, reckless driving and other offenses. Locksley suspended Fleet-Davis, who continued practicing with the team but didn’t play in those final two games of the 2019 season. Last year he appeared only once, in the season finale. In February, the state decided to not prosecute the charges, according to public judiciary logs.

Fleet-Davis will participate in Saturday’s spring game and then begin his fifth season as a Terp in the fall. He’s the veteran in the running backs room after showing flashes of potential during his sophomore and junior seasons. His role presumably would have grown last year, but he lost that opportunity. Now that he’s back — preparing for a 12-game schedule rather than the shortened slate in 2020 — he says he has learned and grown over the past year.

“You don’t want to get in any trouble,” said Fleet-Davis, who, until last week, had not been available to speak with reporters since the incident. “And I try to stay away from a lot of situations where I know that’s not good for me. If I’ve got to ask myself twice, then it’s probably not good for me. So just being smart and staying away from situations that you can avoid.”

Locksley called Fleet-Davis a player who is “well-respected among his peers on this team.” The senior running back believes he now has a valuable perspective to share with his teammates. He knows the cost of a mistake, so Fleet-Davis said he tells the younger players, “You can have fun, but just know the slightest mistake and you can end it all.”

In 2019, Fleet-Davis was part of a dynamic trio of running backs that included Anthony McFarland Jr. and Javon Leake. They were the bright spot in Maryland’s offense, which otherwise struggled during Locksley’s first season. Fleet-Davis had 265 rushing yards on 63 carries and 181 receiving yards on 15 catches. He had four touchdowns before he missed the final two games.

The following offseason, McFarland and Leake left school early for the NFL, and Fleet-Davis was suddenly a veteran near the top of the depth chart. But when the Terps headed to Northwestern for the 2020 season opener, Fleet-Davis did not travel with the team. After that game, Locksley said Fleet-Davis’s absence was for reasons stemming from the 2019 off-the-field issues and the running back was “still working through some of the on-campus things that were required of him.” Fleet-Davis’s wait continued, and fifth-year senior Jake Funk emerged as the lead running back.

Fleet-Davis remained involved with the team, even when he couldn’t play. He attended meetings and watched the way Funk prepared during the week. He noticed how Funk’s diligent work in the film room paid off on Saturdays. Fleet-Davis faced the starting defense in practice, so he stayed physically prepared to play, despite not knowing when that day would arrive.

“I got a chance to learn about myself, learn about my dreams, my goals and everything I wanted to accomplish,” Fleet-Davis said, “so that time, it was very personal to me to do something and transform it into a good energy.”

Fleet-Davis knew it would be a long process to return to play, but he never doubted that he would. The week of the Terps’ game against Rutgers, Locksley told Fleet-Davis he would have a chance to play that Saturday. Fleet-Davis felt relieved and joyful. He said he had a lot of emotion and sweaty hands before the game, but Funk and running backs coach Elijah Brooks calmed him down. Fleet-Davis rushed for 26 yards and caught a 17-yard pass. He could have had at least one more opportunity to play, but Maryland canceled its regular season finale because of a coronavirus outbreak in the program.

As Fleet-Davis looks to the 2021 campaign, he said, “I know I have a lot still stored in me.” He has spent the past four seasons sharing the running backs room with future NFL players, such as McFarland and Ty Johnson. This season, a pair of rising sophomores, Isaiah Jacobs and Peny Boone, should show development after they played sparingly last year. Now Fleet-Davis will serve as the veteran in the position group. He has never had a full season to stand out as a lead running back, but his chance might be coming. He wants to take advantage of that — and every other opportunity he may have this fall.

“That’s something I’m going to carry with me into this season,” Fleet-Davis said. “That’s why I’ll have a big chip on my shoulder, remembering everything I had and came from and just know that it can be taken away.”