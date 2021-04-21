But a little drama never hurt anybody.

The Wizards brought that and then some in a 118-114 win against Golden State in which they surrendered a 19-point lead in the second quarter, trailed by 11 with less than six minutes to play and needed four points from not Bradley Beal, not Russell Westbrook, but forward Davis Bertans in the final 26.7 seconds to stave off the red-hot Warriors, winners of five of their previous six.

The win gave Washington (25-33) eight victories in its past nine games and six in a row, its longest streak of the season.

The joy of the win, which had the 2,100 fans in the stands on their feet, was tempered slightly by Avdija’s injury. The rookie took a bad fall in the lane near the end of the first half and was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

As soon as he fell, a teammate rushed off the bench to cover his lower right leg with a towel.

But the Wizards fought even after Avdija left. Because despite the injury and no matter the outcome, giving in was not an option Wednesday night, not with a 10 percent capacity crowd spurring on the home team with the type of energy not felt in more than a year.

“We can’t wait. It’s been a long time,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said before the game. “We all want to get back to being a normal NBA season, or normalcy throughout the world, we’ve all wanted. This is the beginning. … I never thought I would be so excited to be playing in an NBA arena with only 2,000 fans.”

Capital One Arena opened its doors to fans for the first time since March 10, 2020, when the Wizards beat the New York Knicks thanks to 39 hard-fought minutes from Beal. The team had restricted locker room access for reporters for the first time that day as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Thirteen months later, Beal dazzled again for a game-high 29 points, and locker rooms remained shuttered to outsiders. So much else had changed.

But fans were back after a long hiatus, filing into the arena in small, chittering groups of less than four: Families with young children, post-work pairs in button-downs and slacks and groups of young people sporting jerseys from a multitude of NBA teams populated sidewalks on F and Seventh streets. From the press section on the arena’s second tier, two flags of Israel were visible in the stands, unfurled proudly when Avdija was announced in the starting lineup and every time he hit a big bucket until he left the court. A group of four sitting in the lower level brought a homemade “Welcome Russell Westbrook” banner, commemorating the point guard’s fan debut. Washington Football Team Coach Ron Rivera and his wife, Stephanie, snapped pictures from their seats for Twitter, as did 2021′s top women’s basketball recruit, Azzi Fudd, and her future teammate, Connecticut’s freshman sensation Paige Bueckers.

The loudest cheer of the pregame festivities came when Mumbo Sauce’s “Welcome to DC” — the song played before every single home bout — blared over the sound system for the first time.

“We know covid’s been striking us like crazy, but we want to thank you all for coming out tonight,” Beal said, addressing the crowd on a microphone at center court shortly before tip-off. “We know it’s a small little step forward, but it’s a step nonetheless. Thank you all. Hope you all enjoy the night. Remember to mask up, stay safe. Let’s go Wiz.”

Beal didn’t carry his team to a win by himself. Bertans and backup center Daniel Gafford each added 19 points.

Guard Raul Neto, in the starting lineup because Washington was without Rui Hachimura (knee) for the second game in a row, had 18. Westbrook added 14 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists for his 173rd career triple-double.

Warriors star guard Stephen Curry, who entered Wednesday averaging 31.4 points per game to Beal’s 31.1, fizzled for 18 points.

Former Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Warriors with 24.

Washington converted the newfound energy in the building from the pregame excitement into a dreamlike first quarter. It took a 38-20 lead after holding Curry to just two points (and four turnovers) while all nine Wizards players who checked in scored. Westbrook iced the thing with a three-pointer at the buzzer, capping a 54.5 percent shooting effort in the period.

But few teams gobble into leads like the Warriors have lately. Golden State dominated the second quarter behind 13 points from Oubre, who also showed off in front of his former team with a couple of powerful blocks.

Even so, Washington hung on to lead 58-53 with less than a minute left in the half, at which point Avdija took a hard fall in the paint and stayed on the ground, grimacing, until he was wheeled off the court.

Without him, the Wizards were still able to send their fans home happy.