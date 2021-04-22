For Independence Coach RJ Windows, those speeches were important last season. The Loudoun County school had just opened that fall, and the fledgling football program featured no players with varsity football experience, let alone a single senior. The Tigers began the season 0-8, bested by bigger schools week after week.

After games, the coach would remind his players, who he had just met a few months earlier, that this was part of the process. It might not be fun in the moment, but this inaugural season was more about building a culture than it was about wins and losses. The rewards of this work would come later, Windows told them. He hoped they could hear him.

“They had to trust me blind,” Windows said. “I was a new coach, someone they had never seen before. And I’m telling them this was going to work.”

On Friday, the Tigers traveled 100 miles south and beat Goochland, 27-17, in the Class 3 Region B championship. They are 5-1, and on Saturday they will hit the road again to face Lafayette in the state semifinals. The plan has worked. The work has paid off, and quickly.

“Only we knew we could do this,” senior tight end Griffin Patterson said. “It was just a matter of everyone having to buy in. We did, and here we are.”

VHSL semifinal games VHSL semifinal games Division Time Day South County at Madison South County at Madison Class 6 2 p.m. Saturday Stone Bridge at William Fleming Stone Bridge at William Fleming Class 5 2 p.m. Saturday Tuscarora at Salem Tuscarora at Salem Class 4 2 p.m. Saturday Independence at Lafayette Independence at Lafayette Class 3 2 pm. Saturday

Independence is one of five local teams that has made it this far in the Virginia brackets, joining Class 6 South County and Madison, Class 5 Stone Bridge and Class 4 Tuscarora. It is the clear outlier in that group, surrounded by celebrated programs that have developed strong reputations. By contrast, many Independence players must often provide an extended explanation with any mention of their team: Yes, it’s a public school. Yes, it opened recently. No, you may not have heard of us yet.

While the football team is just making its name, the Independence athletic program as a whole has quickly established itself in Loudoun County. In just four athletic seasons, the school has won 11 region titles and two state championships (in golf and swimming).

Despite finishing 2-9 in its debut season, the football team did get playoff experience, thanks to a tough schedule and another team’s withdrawal. It lost to Goochland, 42-6, in the first round in 2019. It wasn’t fun, but Windows tried to use it as another opportunity for growth.

“He told us every week that we were building something bigger and to keep working,” junior quarterback Brian Courtney said. “It wasn’t all moral victories, we wanted to win some games. We wanted to do better by the end of the season and go into this year and win more.”

The arrival of the pandemic meant they had to wait a long time for the opportunity to win more. When the season opener finally arrived, it was against Loudoun Valley, which beat the Tigers 35-0 in fall 2019. With only two weeks of practice and no chance to hold a preseason scrimmage, Windows wasn’t sure what to expect. But he had returned much of the same roster, plus his entire coaching staff, and was running the same schemes as the previous season. So he knew his players would be more comfortable. The Tigers won that game, 37-7. Their only loss since came against Tuscarora, which will play in a Class 4 semifinal Saturday.

The Tigers’ momentum was halted four games into the season because of a two-week pause for coronavirus exposure. They missed out on their final two regular season games and came back from the break with only a few days to prepare for their first-round playoff game against Skyline.

Courtney, who has emerged as one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in Northern Virginia and recently committed to Florida State, ran for 195 yards and five touchdowns to help Independence advance.

The next game was the rematch with Goochland, and the Tigers came in determined to prove they had changed. They completed just one pass on the night, grinding away with the run game and playing staunch defense to reach the state semifinal.

“Last year nobody really expected us to win that game, we were just there to be there,” Patterson said. “But this year we came out with a game plan and just pounded them the whole game.”

The win marked a quick and surprising ascension to a football trophy, one mostly forged in the slapdash settings of an extended offseason and condensed winter football season. But it was a trophy all the same, concrete evidence this team was able to do more than just lay the groundwork for a future generation of Tigers.

After Friday’s win, Windows did not preach about success on the horizon. He delivered a new message.

“When I got to hold the region trophy over my head, and tell them that was all them? That was a special moment,” he said. “Because it was really was them that believed. They trusted this process.”