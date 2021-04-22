“ANGER does any [sic] of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though!” James, an Akron, Ohio, native, wrote in two tweets. “My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!

“I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate. This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

Two Republican members of Congress were among those who criticized James’s initial tweet. Sen. Tom Cotton (Ark.) called the message “dangerous” and asked if the NBA and Twitter were “okay” with it.

“LeBron James is inciting violence against an Ohio police officer,” Cotton tweeted. “This is disgraceful and dangerous. Is the NBA okay with this? Is Twitter?”

Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.) called James’s original tweet “grossly irresponsible” in a “Fox News Primetime” interview Wednesday.

“The left consistently goes after, attacks and demonizes police officers and they do so often before the facts are known, often before there is any evidence of what happened,” Cruz said, “but their immediate reaction, whenever there is an incident, is that police officer’s in the wrong, the police officer is the villain.

“And in this instance, ‘you’re next’ could certainly be interpreted by some, even, as a call for violence. I think it was a grossly irresponsible message for LeBron James to send out.”

Cruz added: “By any measure, it was a volatile situation. The woman who was killed was wielding a knife, was violent, appeared to be threatening the lives of others. It may well be, on an investigation, that this police officer saved the life of a potential victim of a knife attack and we shouldn’t jump to conclusions. There needs to be an investigation. Anytime there is a shooting that takes someone’s life, the facts should be determined, but the left doesn’t care about the facts. They care about demonizing and attacking law enforcement and I think it’s wrong.”

The National Fraternal Order of Police called on the Lakers star to be more responsible.