BALTIMORE — A middle-inning rally was enough to prevent the Baltimore Orioles from suffering their second straight shutout defeat, but the wasted opportunities that came with it loomed large in a 3-1 loss Friday at Camden Yards to the streaking Oakland Athletics.

Baltimore’s best chance to end Oakland’s winning streak at 11 came in the sixth inning. As the A’s built a three-run lead against Jorge López, left-handed starter Cole Irvin kept the Orioles scoreless over the first five innings, but three straight singles by Trey Mancini, Maikel Franco and DJ Stewart loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth. After Irvin struck out Ryan Mountcastle, Pedro Severino lined a single to left to produce the Orioles’ first run in 16 innings and end Irvin’s outing.

Oakland turned to reliever Yusmeiro Petit, whose first pitch produced a Freddy Galvis pop-up. Two pitches later, Ramón Urías grounded out, quickly ending the Orioles’ greatest threat after four hits but with only one run.

The Orioles also created a scoring chance in the fourth. After Stewart beat out the back half of a potential double play to keep the inning going, Mountcastle singled into center to end an 0-for-21 skid, with center fielder Ramón Laureano’s error allowing both runners to move into scoring position. But Irvin stranded them by striking out Severino.

The defeat, coming in the first game of Baltimore’s second homestand, dropped the Orioles to 1-7 at Camden Yards, as well as 1-6 against left-handed starting pitchers.

