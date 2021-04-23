Oakland turned to reliever Yusmeiro Petit, whose first pitch produced a Freddy Galvis pop-up. Two pitches later, Ramón Urías grounded out, quickly ending the Orioles’ greatest threat after four hits but with only one run.
The Orioles also created a scoring chance in the fourth. After Stewart beat out the back half of a potential double play to keep the inning going, Mountcastle singled into center to end an 0-for-21 skid, with center fielder Ramón Laureano’s error allowing both runners to move into scoring position. But Irvin stranded them by striking out Severino.
The defeat, coming in the first game of Baltimore’s second homestand, dropped the Orioles to 1-7 at Camden Yards, as well as 1-6 against left-handed starting pitchers.
