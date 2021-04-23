The 35-year-old Ovechkin appeared to pull up early as he rushed the puck up ice in the neutral zone late in the third period Thursday. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette did not know the nature of Ovechkin’s injury immediately after the game, saying only that he “wasn’t available” late.
Ovechkin did not participate in the Capitals’ optional practice Friday. Another update on his status is expected Saturday morning, after Washington’s morning skate at Nassau Coliseum. The Capitals (30-13-4, 64 points) play the Islanders (29-13-5, 63) on Saturday night on Long Island.
Thursday’s game against the Islanders was the first of three meetings between the two teams, which are in a close race atop the East Division. Washington sits in first place, with the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-14-3, 63) and the Islanders (29-13-5, 63) only one point behind in the standings.
Ovechkin has not missed a game because of injury this season and has rarely missed games, for any reason, during his NHL career. He missed four games early in the year while he was on the NHL’s covid-19 protocols absences list.
