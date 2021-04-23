The 35-year-old appeared to pull up early as he rushed the puck up the ice in the neutral zone late in the third period. Coach Peter Laviolette did not know the nature of Ovechkin’s injury immediately after the game, saying only that he “wasn’t available” late.
Ovechkin did not participate in the Capitals’ optional practice Friday. Another update on his status is expected Saturday after Washington’s morning skate at Nassau Coliseum. The Capitals play the Islanders on Saturday night on Long Island.
Thursday’s game was the first of three straight meetings between the teams, which are in a close race atop the East Division. Washington (30-13-4, 64 points) sits in first place, with the Islanders (29-13-5, 63) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-14-3, 63) one point behind. Pittsburgh hosts the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon.
Ovechkin has not missed a game because of injury this season and has rarely missed games, for any reason, in his NHL career. He missed four games early this season while on the NHL’s covid-19 protocols list.
