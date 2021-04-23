Team (2020-21) Team (2020-21) Even-strength goal differential Even-strength shot differential Avalanche Avalanche plus-39 (1st) plus-328 (1st) Golden Knights Golden Knights plus-34 (2nd) plus-127 (6th) Lightning Lightning plus-26 (3rd) plus-76 (8th) Penguins Penguins plus-24 (Tied-4th) plus-35 (11th) Islanders Islanders plus-24 (Tied-4th) plus-53 (10th)

The success comes as Bednar no longer needs to rely mostly on Nathan MacKinnon to create goals. MacKinnon, 17 goals in 40 games, is certainly doing his part, but the Avalanche also get scoring from Mikko Rantanen (26 goals), Gabriel Landeskog (16 goals), Joonas Donskoi (15 goals), Brandon Saad (15 goals), Andre Burakovsky (14 goals) and Nazem Kadri (10 goals). No team has more skaters with at least 10 goals this season. Plus, two of Colorado’s defensemen, Samuel Girard and Cale Makar, have at least 30 points. No other team has more than one defenseman with that many points in 2020-21.

The depth has made it very difficult to match up lines against Colorado. The Landeskog-MacKinnon-Rantanen line has outscored opponents 31 to 12 at even strength, giving the trio the third-best goal differential among linemates sharing at least 200 minutes of ice time together. Burakovsky, Saad and Kadri have outscored opponents 13 to 10, placing them among the Top 20 best forward combos for goal differential. The only other team with two forward lines in the top 20 this year are the New York Islanders (before Anders Lee’s injury) and the Vegas Golden Knights.

2020-21 Colorado Avalanche 2020-21 Colorado Avalanche TOI GF GA SF SA Landeskog-MacKinnon-Rantanen Landeskog-MacKinnon-Rantanen 442 31 12 263 149 Burakovsky-Kadri-Saad Burakovsky-Kadri-Saad 264 13 10 168 104 Donskoi-Nichushkin-Jost Donskoi-Nichushkin-Jost 148 12 2 105 41 O’Connor-Bellemare-Calvert O’Connor-Bellemare-Calvert 58 0 0 34 12

Colorado’s defensive pairings are more impressive, regardless of what combo Bednar chooses to deploy. Makar and Devon Toews have helped the team earn an even-strength goal differential of plus-11 (18 to 7) and a shot differential of plus-41 (127 to 86) over 233 minutes of play. Girard and Toews have tilted the ice, too, leading the Avalanche to a 17-to-7 edge in goals scored and 154-to-96 advantage in shots on net. Toews and Ryan Graves have shared the ice for 134 minutes at even strength, resulting in a plus-5 goal differential (7-2) and a plus-27 shot differential (73 to 46).

Seven defensive pairs have been used by Bednar for more than 100 minutes and the only one that isn’t on the ice for at least 60 percent of the even-strength goals scored is Graves and Girard. However, some of that could be chalked up to bad luck. After taking into account the shot quality and volume those two have seen, 61 percent of goals should have gone in their favor rather than the 20 percent that actually did.

“We love the way the team is coming together, love the way they’re playing,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic told reporters at the trade deadline. “Management, fans and everybody in the dressing room believes this is a time we need to compete for the Stanley Cup.”