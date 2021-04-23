But deGrom, you can imagine, did not see it this way — not with an opportunity to take a scoreless tie in the fifth and bend it to his will. In that inning, with runners on first and second, deGrom tagged Fedde with an opposite-field double that brought in J.D. Davis. Two batters later, Brandon Nimmo singled in two, deGrom included, to push the Mets toward their 6-0, series-opening win over the Nationals at Citi Field.

Oh, and deGrom also pitched a shutout with a career-high 15 strikeouts. He didn’t issue a walk. Fedde, the scales tipped against him, was just as sharp until deGrom split his outing in half. Before deGrom’s second at-bat, Fedde had yielded no runs and one blooped hit and had retired eight straight between the second and fifth. After it, though, his start closed with three hits, three runs scored and a gaping deficit.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That’s often the case with deGrom. He can turn a slim advantage into the steepest hill. He entered the night with a Cy Young stat line through 20 innings over three starts: one earned run, 11 hits, three walks, 35 strikeouts and — get your microscope — a 0.45 ERA. For the Nationals, the next team in his path, it was like trying to swat flies with a straw.

He struck out six of the first nine batters he faced. The last pitches of each at-bat were a 100-mph fastball (to get Andrew Stevenson looking), a 91-mph slider, a 100-mph fastball, a 92-mph slider, a 91-mph slider and a 90-mph slider (to make it appear as if Fedde’s bat weighed 50 pounds). So the Nationals knew hits and runs would be hard to come by. They needed Fedde to keep them close.

For four innings, he did so by leaning on his sinker and his cutter. His change-up, his third option for the night, proved a reliable two-strike pitch. He handled the first with three weak groundouts. He escaped a no-out, runners-on-the-corners jam in the second, getting Davis to whiff on a full-count cutter and Jeff McNeil to bounce into a double play. Then he breezed past the third on 11 pitches and the fourth on 11 more.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On the other side, deGrom kept carving through the Nationals’ order. Both offenses have had underwhelming starts to the season. The Mets ranked 27th of 30 major league teams in slugging percentage. The Nationals, on the other hand, will be without star right fielder Juan Soto for at least another week because of a strained left shoulder. It was the right pairing for a quiet night in Flushing.

That deGrom took part was a no-brainer. The upset was that Fedde matched him for a bit.

But deGrom ended that with one down in the fifth. Of course he did. The Mets are notoriously stingy with run support for their 32-year-old ace. In other words, they never score for him and have wasted many dominant starts. Fedde, though, was close to hanging a sixth zero — which would have matched the most of his career — before plunking Davis with a 2-2 sinker.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The pitch was so errant that it skimmed Davis’s back and skipped to the backstop. McNeil, next up, battled Fedde for a nine-pitch walk. He poked a low-and-away change-up for a foul ball. He then spoiled a cutter and a sinker, each on the edges of or off the plate, to stay alive. The hard-earned pass put deGrom in the game-defining spot. When he punched Fedde’s 0-1 sinker, and when the hit landed with room to spare inside the left field line, the crowd screamed deGrom to second. And it got even louder when, on Nimmo’s single, the pitcher made it home.

To cap his two-way performance, deGrom outdid himself. He logged his 15th strikeout in the seventh. When that inning was over, he had struck out six consecutive batters — Jordy Mercer, Stevenson, Josh Harrison, Trea Turner, Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber — with two fastballs, two sliders and two change-ups. He threw just two pitches, his 94th and 103rd of 109 total, slower than 90 mph. His ERA shrank to 0.31.

No pitcher had ever struck out 50 batters in his first four starts. deGrom hit that number in the seventh — shortly before he singled in the eighth, equaling the Nationals’ number of hits and upping his batting average to .545 in 11 at-bats. So when he stepped into the batter’s box, stepped onto the mound, then stepped off it one last time, the fans shouted “M-V-P!” As the night wore on, those chants grew louder, too. They carried straight to the Nationals’ ears.