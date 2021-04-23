Yet deGrom, you can imagine, did not see it this way — not with an opportunity to take a scoreless tie in the fifth inning and bend it to his will. In that inning, with runners on first and second, deGrom tagged Fedde with an opposite-field double that brought in J.D. Davis. Two batters later, Brandon Nimmo singled in two, deGrom included, to push the Mets toward their 6-0, series-opening win over the Nationals at Citi Field.

Oh, and deGrom also pitched a shutout with a career-high 15 strikeouts. He didn’t issue a walk. Fedde, the scales tipped against him, was just as sharp until deGrom split his outing in half. Before deGrom’s second at-bat, Fedde had yielded no runs and one blooped hit and had retired eight straight between the second and fifth. After it, though, his start closed with three hits, three runs scored and a near-impossible task for his team. DeGrom made a slim deficit a gaping hole.

“I’ve been in this league a long time,” said Manager Dave Martinez, who played for 16 years, was a bench coach for 10 and is in his fourth season leading the Nationals. “That’s one of the better ones I’ve seen.”

The Mets’ ace entered the night with a Cy Young stat line through three starts and 20 innings: one earned run, 11 hits, three walks, 35 strikeouts and — get your microscope — a 0.45 ERA. And for the Nationals, the next team in his path, it was like trying to swat flies with a straw. He struck out six of the first nine batters he faced. The last pitches of each at-bat were a 100-mph fastball (to get Andrew Stevenson looking), a 91-mph slider, a 99-mph fastball, a 92-mph slider, a 91-mph slider and a 90-mph slider (to make it appear as if Fedde’s bat weighed 50 pounds). So the Nationals knew hits and runs would be hard to come by. They needed Fedde to keep them close.

For four innings, he did so by leaning on his sinker and his cutter. His change-up, his third option for the night, proved a reliable two-strike pitch. He handled the first with three weak groundouts. He escaped a no-out, runners-on-the-corners jam in the second, getting Davis to whiff on a full-count cutter and Jeff McNeil to bounce into a double play. Then he breezed past the third on 11 pitches and the fourth on 11 more.

On the other side, deGrom kept carving through the Nationals’ order. Both offenses have had underwhelming starts to the season. The Mets ranked 27th of 30 major league teams in slugging percentage. The Nationals, on the other hand, will be without star right fielder Juan Soto for at least another week because of a strained left shoulder. It was the right pairing for a quiet night in Flushing.

That deGrom took part was a no-brainer. The upset was that Fedde matched him for a bit.

“It’s just one of those days that he was on,” Kyle Schwarber, the Nationals’ left fielder, said of deGrom. “Fedde did a great job keeping us in there, trying to get some runs for him, but it just didn’t work out. It is what it is. You got to take it with a grain of salt.”

The Mets are notoriously stingy with run support for their 32-year-old ace. In other words, they never score for him and have wasted many dominant starts. And Fedde was close to hanging a fifth zero before plunking Davis with a 2-2 sinker.

The pitch was so errant that it skimmed Davis’s back and skipped to the backstop. McNeil, next up, battled Fedde for a nine-pitch walk. He poked a low-and-away change-up for a foul ball. He spoiled a cutter and a sinker, each on the edges of or off the plate, to stay alive. The hard-earned pass put deGrom in the game-defining spot. When he punched Fedde’s 0-1 sinker and when the hit landed with room to spare inside the left field line, the crowd screamed deGrom to second. It then got even louder when, on Nimmo’s single, the pitcher made it home.

“Honestly, I loved it until the fifth,” Fedde said of his fourth start. “My stuff was great. I had all four pitches working. If anything, that makes it even more frustrating. … I’m just mad that, when I did give up a hit, I put two guys on base for free.”

To cap his two-way performance, deGrom somehow outdid himself. He logged his 15th strikeout in the seventh. When that inning was over, he had struck out six consecutive batters on two fastballs, two sliders and two change-ups. He threw just two pitches, his 94th and 103rd of 109 total, slower than 90 mph. His ERA shrank to 0.31.

No pitcher had ever struck out 50 batters in his first four starts. DeGrom hit that number in the seventh — shortly before he singled in the eighth, equaling the Nationals’ number of hits and upping his batting average to .545 in 11 at-bats. So when he stepped into the batter’s box, stepped onto the mound, then stepped off it one last time, the fans shouted “M-V-P!” As the night wore on, those chants grew louder, too. They carried straight to the Nationals’ ears.