“Do the men have showers?” one softball coach said. “For us, we don’t have the opportunity to shower. We just get in our bus and go back to the hotel.”

As outside investigators and Congress probe the NCAA’s treatment of female athletes in the wake of the controversy at the NCAA basketball tournaments, other women’s college sports have seized an opportunity to call attention to gaps between the men’s game. Ahead of their own championship this month, volleyball coaches took to Twitter with frustrations over the conditions in their tournament bubble, including a lack of locker rooms and subpar playing surfaces.

But under the microscope focused on the NCAA’s treatment of women athletes, there may be no better contrast than the men’s and women’s College World Series.

Both the baseball and softball championships have become marquee events in the heartland cities that host them, with large sellout crowds, and both draw similar audiences on ESPN. But the tournaments remain unequal. Softball athletes play in a stadium with less than half the capacity and subpar facilities, and their tournament is condensed into a much smaller window than the men’s. And that’s after what coaches describe as a years-long battle with the NCAA for such basic amenities as bathrooms, which were eventually added, and showers, which they’re still waiting for.

Jacquie Joseph, who has spent three decades as the head coach at Michigan State University, said the events of last month were the tip of the iceberg at the NCAA championships.

“Women’s basketball is the premiere women’s sport,” Joseph said. And yet, she said, even they were left with “scraps” compared to the men.

“When I saw that, what I wanted to say is, imagine how we feel, the rest of us? They’re the chosen ones, and they’re treated like afterthoughts. What’s lower than an afterthought? That’s us.”

A solution that stunk

The men’s College World Series is one of the NCAA’s marquee championships, drawing an average of 22,000 thousand fans per game to Omaha every spring to watch future pros ping balls around the $131 million TD Ameritrade Park.

But on television, the Women’s College World Series draws nearly as many viewers as baseball. While the ratings for the NCAA men’s basketball championship far outstrip the women’s, the softball tournament drew an average of one million viewers over the 2019 tournament, according to ESPN, while baseball drew 1.1 million.

ESPN, which airs both championships, considers the sports to be roughly equal in value to the network, according to a person familiar with the sports’ television rights. The network paid $500 million in 2010 for the right to broadcast the two events, along with the women’s basketball tournament and nearly two dozen other championships, until 2024.

The NCAA declined to comment.

In Oklahoma City, the Women’s College World Series has become a marquee event in its own right: ESPN has dubbed it “the center of the softball universe.” Coaches and players praised the city for its dedication to softball and said the event — the biggest stage most softball athletes will ever have a chance to play on — was a positive, memorable experience.

But the venue where the tournament is hosted, the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, has lagged the men’s facilities for years by virtually every measure. Coaches recall a series of frustrating battles with the NCAA and their hosts for the most basic of amenities.

Until 2011, there were no locker rooms; players changed into their uniforms at their hotels or on the bus. There were no bathrooms in the stadium dugouts, forcing players to run along the baseline or up into the stands to share bathrooms with fans. When coaches begged for bathrooms, they arrived the next year at the tournament to find a Port-a-Potty waiting for them in the dugout.

“I used to tell my players to go before the game, because how would you like to be caught coming out of a Port-a-Potty on national TV?” one coach said. “And then there was the smell.”

The NCAA has been part of a push to get the city of Oklahoma to improve the Hall of Fame Stadium over the years, including a renovation that added changing rooms and, in 2014, dugout bathrooms. The stadium remains the country’s premiere softball facility. But there have been more battles since then, like for a batting cage that wasn’t open to the wind and rain.

Carol Hutchins, the head coach at the University of Michigan, described a longtime sentiment among women’s college coaches: “The NCAA never asks, ‘What’s the least we can do for the men?' With the women, that’s always the question.”

“We have to fight to get things," Hutchins said. “We’re fighting with the NCAA, and it all comes down to, they don’t want to spend the same on the women."

The women’s stadium capacity remains far below the men. Until 2019, Hall of Fame could hold just 9,000 people; every year, tickets to the Women’s College World Series sold out virtually overnight. TD Ameritrade Park holds 24,000, with the ability to expand to 35,000.

The women’s stadium added another 4,000 seats in 2020 with funding from a city bond initiative, allowing it to accommodate 13,000. But before the championship was called off because of the coronavirus, Hall of Fame Stadium had already sold out every single new seat — filling its newly expanded capacity.

The NCAA has agreed to keep the softball championship in Oklahoma until 2035, with no concrete plans to add more seating or facilities, according to a stadium spokesperson. The deal, softball leaders say, has limited their sport’s ability to grow and generate revenue — once again offering what they see as the minimum.

“I think we could easily get 20,000 [fans] just like the men,” said one longtime head coach, who, along with other coaches, spoke on the condition of anonymity because of concerns about professional repercussions. After all, she said — they’ve already proved they can do it on TV. “But we won’t get that chance.”

Heavy apps and doubleheaders

It took the prism of the NCAA’s basketball tournament bubbles this year — two supposedly identical events in the same sport — for a controversy to ignite over disparities. Unlike basketball, softball and baseball are different sports, with different venues and requirements, which makes direct comparisons more difficult.

But the manuals sent to teams playing in each championship lay out clear differences.

In 2019, the men’s tournament offered a “team dinner” for all eight teams, including meals for 20 extra “VIPs” at each school. The women’s tournament manual advertised a reception with “heavy appetizers” that was only open to players and staff traveling with the team.

For the men, there is a parade. A VIP golf outing. A free massage day hosted by Creighton University — “a wonderful opportunity for teams to meet and experience massage treatments before the Series,” the manual advertised, with opportunities to arrange for massages throughout the tournament.

One softball coach, asked if she remembered a massage day for women players, answered: “Jesus God in Heaven. No way.”

Perhaps no disparity frustrates softball leaders as much as their event’s ultra-condensed schedule: just seven days, compared with twelve for the men. In the women’s tournament, teams get a single rest day, and are asked to play doubleheaders if they lose an early game. There is no room for weather delays, and no days of rest before the final series. In the men’s tournament, there are frequent rest days, and teams can have as long as three days off before the finals begin.

The schedule can take a grueling toll on players’ bodies, softball leaders said.

“I have been to a point where I’m uncomfortable playing some of my better players,” one coach said. “They get to a point where they are really struggling.”

As a pitcher at the University of Arizona, Taryne Mowatt-McKinney threw a staggering 1,037 pitches during the seven-day span of the 2007 Women’s College World Series, a record. Day three of that stretch, she said, was the hardest: a weather delay meant Arizona hadn’t finished their second game until after midnight the night before, and then they were on the field again twelve hours later.

As a player, Mowatt-McKinney said, “It’s completely worth it,” even the grueling doubleheaders. The feat made her one of the most recognizable names in softball, winning her an ESPY for Best Female Athlete.

But as a pitching coach at Arizona, Mowatt-McKinney also thinks about the toll the tournament’s tight schedule takes.

“I definitely think from a student-athlete standpoint, it would be beneficial to stretch it out a couple of days,” she said. “To have a couple of days of rest.”

Four Power Five softball coaches said they have asked the NCAA to consider a more forgiving schedule — eliminating the need for doubleheaders or adding a rest day. But extending the length of the tournament, coaches said they were told, was too costly or prohibited by television schedules that would not want more days of the women’s event.

ESPN, in a statement, disputed that its broadcast was the reason for the tournament schedule.

“ESPN and the NCAA have productive, regular dialogue on ways to grow the sport and increase interest and viewership in the overall Championship. Ultimately, the format of the event itself is decided on by the NCAA, just as it is for all NCAA Championships."

The controversy at the basketball tournament in March has prompted some softball coaches to consider trying to push the NCAA again to expand the tournament, giving their players rest and room for weather delays. At a Power Five coach’s meeting earlier this month, coaches discussed the idea, according to someone on the call, hoping to seize on an opportunity created by women’s basketball.

They would not be the first women’s college sports leaders outside of basketball to use the moment to put pressure on the NCAA.

When coaches at the women’s volleyball championships this month were briefed on their event, they discovered the NCAA was providing subpar practice surfaces. Some teams would likely have no locker rooms, they were told, and early games would be aired with no commentators.

They quickly went public with their concerns, prompting promises from the NCAA to fix some of the issues. One of those accommodations: bringing in large tents to serve as temporary locker rooms inside the tournament facility.

The public protests were a model taken directly out of women’s basketball’s playbook, top volleyball coaches said, and with an eye towards the NCAA’s outside investigation.

“There’s an open window right now that gives us a seat at the table, which women’s volleyball hasn’t had,” said Mary Wise, the head women’s volleyball coach at the University of Florida.

After the controversy played out on Twitter, Wise said she got a call the following morning from a top SEC official, who asked for her input on gender equity issues and what the NCAA could do to improve the tournament.