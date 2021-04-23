That move paid off. At the Virginia Class 5 cross-country championships Friday, Alexander was the D.C. area’s top finishing boy at the Oatlands Historic House and Gardens’ five-kilometer course in Leesburg. The senior finished third in 16:39.

“There’s the kids who you see, when they run, are effortless,” Henry said. “He just kind of flows around the track. He has that look of a good runner.”

Alexander began running cross-country his junior year and placed 24th at last season’s state championships, held in November 2019. Alexander said he played soccer growing up, which he credited for building his endurance in distance running.

“Long distance is definitely more fun,” said Alexander, a University of Tampa commit. “There’s a lot of cohesiveness with my team and long-distance runners in general. I love getting out there to run long distance every day.”

Alexander finished behind Douglas Freeman junior Brett Bishop (16:22) and Mills Godwin freshman Berkley Nance (16:33). Atlee took the boys’ team title with 40 points; Briar Woods was the area’s top finisher in fifth place with 120.

Freedom-South Riding junior Mackenzie Keller was the area’s top girls’ finisher, running 19:34 to place fourth. Entering high school, Keller expected to compete for championships as a forward and midfielder on the soccer team. But she also liked running, so as a freshman she figured running cross-country would help her endurance in soccer.

Cross-country remained a secondary sport for Keller until she placed fourth at the Potomac District championships in 2018, her freshman year. She realized she had the potential to win state championships in cross-country.

“I really like finishing,” said Keller, who was eighth at last season’s state championships. “Cross-country is a really painful sport. Finishing is such a pleasure to be done and know you made it through and didn’t quit.”

Keller finished behind Albemarle senior Arianna DeBoer (18:47), Mills Godwin senior Landin Bostian (19:02) and Midlothian junior Gabriella Garcia (19:10). Albemarle took the girls’ team title with 48 points; Freedom-South Riding was the area’s top finisher in fourth place with 96.