So far, seven straight victories in, the Wizards haven’t grown bored with success yet. Washington has posted its longest winning streak since 2017, notching another win Friday in Oklahoma City, 129-109, by keeping things simple and sticking to its strengths against a Thunder team that has yet to win this month.

Russell Westbrook electrified the court he used to call home, clinching his 28th triple-double of the season — and his 22nd in the past 35 games — less than 30 seconds into the fourth quarter and finishing with 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. With 174 career triple-doubles, the point guard is seven away from breaking Oscar Robertson’s NBA record.

Beal was just as hot, scoring 33 points on 12-for-24 shooting and adding six rebounds. All of the necessary supporting players were accounted for, with sharpshooter Davis Bertans scoring 12 points but making his four three-pointers matter with impeccable timing, usually made near the end of quarters. Guard Raul Neto, a Swiss Army knife for Washington (26-33), added 15 points.

Even little-used forward Anthony Gill scored nine points, filling in capably with Avdija’s season effectively over because of a hairline fracture in his lower right leg. Forward Isaac Bonga earned the start in his place but played just 11 minutes, scoring three points.

Together they handed Oklahoma City (20-40) its 13th consecutive loss. Theo Maledon and Darius Bazley led the Thunder with 20 points apiece.

The Wizards did so by opening the third quarter with defensive will they had lacked in the first half, and they took a 10-point lead that solidified their hold on the game. Although Beal and Westbrook carried the offense and seemed to relish flaunting their scoring powers with seeming ease — they had combined for 55 points with five minutes left in the quarter — everyone had a hand in keeping Washington ahead.

But not everything was perfect from the start.

The solid defense Washington has been playing lately was nowhere to be found in the first quarter. According to stats website Cleaning the Glass, which discounts garbage time, the Wizards have the sixth-best defensive rating in the NBA since the all-star break in early March, a stretch over which they’ve gone 11-13.

It was the element that Coach Scott Brooks said the Wizards needed to establish most against a young, often freewheeling Oklahoma City team. Yet Washington muscled its way to a 70-68 lead at halftime with scoring instead, shooting 54.5 percent and looking to its all-stars to lead the way.

Westbrook appeared right at home while going 8 for 12 from the field for 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds in just over 21 first-half minutes. But the lead could have been greater if not for some sloppiness on both ends: The Wizards gave away 17 points on 11 turnovers and put the Thunder on the foul line 18 times.