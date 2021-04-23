So far, after seven consecutive victories, the Wizards haven’t grown bored with success. Washington secured its longest winning streak since 2017, notching another victory in Oklahoma City, 129-109, by keeping things simple and sticking to its strengths against a Thunder team that has yet to win this month.

“It means a lot,” Beal said of the seven-game stretch. “It’s just a testament to our growth throughout the year. We had some of the most craziest stories happening to our team, injuries and covid and all that. We never really had a chance to be full — we’re still not full. But we got a lot of our guys back, got guys off minutes [restrictions]. We’re just playing our best basketball right now, thankfully so.”

Leading the charge Friday was Russell Westbrook, who electrified the court he used to call home and clinched his 28th triple-double of the season — and his 22nd in the past 35 games — less than 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, finishing with 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. With 174 career triple-doubles, the point guard is seven away from breaking Oscar Robertson’s NBA record.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Beal was just as hot, scoring 33 points on 12-for-24 shooting and adding six rebounds. All of the necessary supporting players were accounted for, with sharpshooter Davis Bertans scoring 12 points but making his four three-pointers matter with impeccable timing. Guard Raul Neto, a Swiss Army knife for Washington (26-33), added 15 points.

“I think one thing that Russ always tried to keep in our mind is how good we are,” Neto said. “Even though we were not winning games at the beginning, we were having good games. We beat some good teams. We know what we can do in this league, so I think that’s the most important thing. And not getting tired of doing the same thing over and over. We’ve been doing it for the last seven, eight games, and we’ve got to keep doing it until the end.”

Even little-used forward Anthony Gill was ready: He scored nine points and had 10 rebounds, filling in capably with Avdija’s season effectively over because of a hairline fracture in his lower right leg. Forward Isaac Bonga earned the start in his place but played just 11 minutes, scoring three points.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Gill averaged 5.3 minutes before playing 20 on Friday and earning high praise from Coach Scott Brooks, Beal, Westbrook and Neto for all of the unseen work he has put in this season.

“We’ve got a group of us guys who don’t play a lot, and we call ourselves ‘The Trenches,’ and we work hard every single day, and I love being with those guys,” Gill said. “We motivate each other by working hard on the court. It’s not just me in the gym every day alone.”

Together, the all-stars and their supporting cast handed Oklahoma City (20-40) its 13th consecutive loss. Theo Maledon and Darius Bazley led the Thunder with 20 points apiece.

The Wizards did so by opening the third quarter with the defensive will they had lacked in the first half, and they took a 10-point lead that solidified their hold on the game. Although Beal and Westbrook carried the offense and seemed to relish flaunting their scoring powers with seeming ease — they had combined for 55 points with five minutes left in the quarter — everyone had a hand in keeping Washington ahead.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But not everything was perfect from the start.

The solid defense Washington has been playing lately was nowhere to be found in the first quarter. According to stats website Cleaning the Glass, which discounts garbage time, the Wizards have the sixth-best defensive rating in the NBA since the all-star break in early March, a stretch in which they have gone 11-13.

That was the element Brooks said the Wizards needed to establish most against a young, often freewheeling Oklahoma City team. Yet Washington muscled its way to a 70-68 lead at halftime with scoring instead, shooting 54.5 percent and looking to its all-stars to lead the way.

“The only thing that was said at halftime was wake the [blank] up,” Brooks said, mouthing a swear word.

Story continues below advertisement

The Wizards did that, and in the second half Washington was undeniable. It controlled tempo and cherry-picked the shots it wanted — even with its shorthanded roster and inconsistent defense — to keep its streak alive, no weariness in sight. Brooks said Beal shared his reminder one more time after the game, telling his team to keep its head down.

“We’re not where we want to be. We want to get involved, stay involved, and who knows?” Brooks said. “We might be able to keep moving up.”