Meanwhile, the Vikings girls cruised to their third straight title as junior Ava Gordon took first place (18:49).

“It’s been such an odd season. It was kind of like a blind race going into it, and I was really nervous for it,” Gordon said. “I feel like every girl really just put it all out today. I’m really proud of all of them.”

Loudoun Valley’s cross-country dominance has been threatened since the pandemic began. Participation in the program, which in past years reached 200 students, plummeted this year, and there were no region or national meets in other states.

“This is our Olympic Games this year because we don’t have a national meet or a regional qualifier meet,” said Marc Hunter, who coaches the team with his wife, Joan.

Of course, this season, held several months after fall truly finished, provided plenty of obstacles for teams all over.

The Loudoun Valley boys, unable to continue their long string of titles, were already talking about their spring outdoor track season by the time Saturday’s meet finished. They have goals of personal records and giving juniors a chance to attract college recruiters.

“We came in wanting to win the state meet, and we didn’t do that,” Smith said. “Will that take a big hit to us? I don’t think so. Everyone will be razor-focused on the outdoor [track] season.”

The girls could bask a bit more in their performance. Following Gordon in first place were sisters Scarlet and Ricky Fetterolf, who finished fifth and ninth, respectively.

“Just a group of kids that bought into the culture and really, really wanted to excel and love the sport,” Marc Hunter said of the program.

The Hunters push their runners hard, training six days a week in addition to running club sports in the region.

With the spring outdoor track and field season about to begin, the Vikings won’t get much of a break after the state championships.

“We have a lot of really fast kids on our team,” Smith said. “Definitely going after that state title. I think we can do some damage in the outdoor track season.”