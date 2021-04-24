Still badly shorthanded, United (1-1-0) failed to replicate its frenetic, high-pressure antics and did not make much of an impression against Coach Bruce Arena’s Revolution (1-0-1). New England extended its unbeaten streak in the series to seven (4-0-3) and its home control of United to 10 (5-0-5). D.C. has not won here since September 2012.

There were no lineup surprises: Losada maintained the same ensemble that produced a 2-1 comeback victory against New York City FC at Audi Field seven days earlier. But there was a surprise addition to the bench: Felipe Martins, the Brazilian defensive midfielder who tore an ACL almost eight months ago. This past week he was cleared for competitive action, but he did not play Saturday.

Martins was among just six available substitutes, three fewer than allowed under MLS rules. Andy Najar, who played last week in his return to United after an injury-marred spell in Belgium and with Los Angeles FC, stayed home as a precaution because Saturday’s match was played on artificial turf.

Griffin Yow and Jacob Greene joined the injured brigade this week, raising the total to 11 on a 30-man roster. The absences also included Bill Hamid, Steven Birnbaum, Donovan Pines, Paul Arriola, Yordy Reyna and Ola Kamara.

In the early going, United chased the game and enjoyed no meaningful possession. New England earned a corner kick 20 seconds into the match, the first of three within six minutes.

United disrupted the Revolution’s attack through physical play and discipline. The defensive effort continued D.C.’s fine response from a shaky first 30 minutes last weekend.

Midway through the first half, the visitors began to find their way, emphasizing the right-side partnership of Edison Flores and Julian Gressel, the overlapping wing back.

D.C., though, lacked a sustained menace in and around the penalty area and failed to test goalkeeper Matt Turner. Erik Sorga, the starting striker, did a lot of running and pressing, and if not for Revolution defender Andrew Farrell’s well-timed intervention, the Estonian would’ve tapped in Gressel’s cross.

New England went ahead less than three minutes into the second half on an own goal by Hines-Ike, who a week earlier scored a sensational equalizer for United.

Brandon Bye swung a cross from the right flank to a dangerous spot at the edge of the six-yard box. It was far enough out of goalkeeper Chris Seitz’s reach that Hines-Ike needed to make a play on it to prevent Gustavo Bou, on the back side, from receiving the ball. Hines-Ike wasn’t able to set himself and deflected the ball into the net.

New England parlayed the momentum into two high-quality threats (and near-misses). United labored to get out of its end, struggling to establish a rhythm and pressure the hosts.

The equalizer almost came in the 68th minute on another own goal. Gressel crossed to the back side, and Farrell steered it off the post.

Losada turned to his thin bench in the 70th, making three changes. On came attackers Nigel Robertha, Kimarni Smith and Adrien Pérez. Smith, a first-round draft pick from Clemson, made his pro debut. United’s urgency rose, but its pressure was mild, leaving New England without any major concerns.

Robertha — a Dutchman who is projected to start at striker at some point in the coming weeks following his million-dollar acquisition from Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian league — seems to still be assimilating after joining workouts just two weeks ago.

Five minutes of stoppage time offered United a lifeline but no genuine opportunities, leaving Losada with his first blemish in an ambitious, long-term project.

Notes: Massachusetts guidelines allowed about 7,900 fans, the first Gillette Stadium crowd in almost 14 months. ...

Next Saturday, United will play its only away match against a Western Conference opponent, visiting the San Jose Earthquakes (1-1-0). It will then play at Columbus, the reigning MLS Cup champion, on May 8 before hosting Chicago on May 13 at Audi Field.