That gulf brought about a chuckle or two after Thursday’s news conference to hype Saturday’s main event at UFC 261. As Usman maneuvered the gold welterweight belt to his right shoulder, Masvidal flexed his biceps, beat his chest and strode offstage with a silver belt that symbolically crowned him the sport’s “baddest motherf-----.”

Story continues below advertisement

As he prepares for his fourth title defense, Usman seems to view this rematch as an opportunity not for the payday some think he’s looking for but to shine up his résumé as he strives to become the greatest welterweight in UFC history.

Advertisement

“Let’s just be honest: You got 14 losses in your career, seven in the UFC; you’re 3-3 in your last six. You are sitting there today because I chose you,” Usman told Masvidal on Thursday. “I’m coming around the track and you are the first guy I’m about to lap, period.”

Masvidal (35-14 in mixed martial arts) joined the circuit in 2013, winning nine of his first 15 fights. In 2019, his star rose on the strength of three consecutive wins — the second of which was called after just five seconds and is the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Story continues below advertisement

His only fight in 2020 came in UFC 251 after Gilbert Burns was set to challenge Usman in the July event but tested positive for the coronavirus. Masvidal stepped in as Burns’s replacement on six days’ notice.

Masvidal, 36, flew to Abu Dhabi for his first title shot after seven years and 18 fights in the UFC. Usman faced Masvidal with a shattered nose but won by unanimous decision after five rounds.

Advertisement

Masvidal promised to “run it back.” On Saturday, he will enter the Octagon for the first time since then. Usman, 33, secured a third straight title defense by third-round knockout over Burns in February. He wants a similarly decisive conclusion in his rematch with Masvidal.

Story continues below advertisement

“The reason I wanted to have this fight is because I wasn’t truly satisfied with that first one,” he said on ESPN’s “First Take.” “I want to end this fight in emphatic fashion.”

In defeating Burns, Usman surpassed welterweight legend Georges St-Pierre’s divisional record of 12 consecutive victories. He is one of three fighters to begin his UFC career with 13 straight wins, joining Anderson Silva and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Those victories make for the UFC’s longest active streak, and the second longest in its history, behind Silva’s 16.

Advertisement

Usman has defeated six of the top 10 welterweight contenders, including all of the top four. His dominance had already afforded him a place in conversations among the greatest welterweights in UFC history, but if he continues to win, some feel he could dethrone St-Pierre — who finished his career with 11 consecutive title defenses.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve kind of cleaned out the division, and now I’m coming around and I’m fighting these guys in rematches now,” Usman said on “First Take.”

Two other reigning champions are on the main card. Women’s strawweight champ Zhang Weili (21-1), the first Chinese champion in UFC history, will meet former titleholder Rose Namajunas (9-4) in the co-main event. And women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (20-3) will aim for a fifth consecutive defense against Jéssica Andrade (21-8), who lost her strawweight belt to Zhang in 2019.

Advertisement

Saturday’s event in Jacksonville, Fla., will be the UFC’s first in front of a full capacity crowd since March 2020. Usman told ESPN that he wants to solidify his legacy while still in his prime.