A cadre of gigantic soccer club owners had tried to form an exclusive Super League of Europe, but they had gone bumbling so much more deeply than that. They had ambushed people’s souls, and as their concept crumbled by midweek, the fans themselves did seem to get an alluring win.

From among the three countries and 12 clubs involved, perhaps no city could know the thud in the gut as deeply as Liverpool, the maritime city adept at defending itself and breathing its football. For one thing, Liverpool had the fraternal-twin realities going. It had one major club included in the posh new group, the giant Liverpool Football Club, defending champion of the Premier League and recent champion of the Champions League, and it had another major club and neighbor and rival just a walk across the park away, the routinely admirable Everton Football Club, sitting eighth in the Premier League amid a batch of hopefuls in a logjam beneath the coveted fourth spot.

Liverpool fans loathed the Super League, and Everton fans loathed the Super League, and that’s because pretty much all fans of any heritage loathed the Super League.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve never known anything to unite fan groups like this,” said Hooton, 58, a committee member of Liverpool supporters organization Spirit of Shankly, named for revered late manager Bill Shankly. He said of Liverpool fans and, for example, Manchester United fans, “It would have been unthinkable they’d be singing from the same hymn sheet.” He told of the marvel of seeing Chelsea fans protesting in London on TV and said: “Nobody’s known Chelsea fans to do that, really. It’s not in their nature.”

Before that giant wave, though, came all of that pain. “On Monday,” Hooton said, “I’ve never known despair like it.” He said: “You felt as if your whole life, everything you knew about football, your passion, had been taken away. I think a lot of people, season ticket holders, and I’m a season ticket holder, were not going to set foot in that ground again. I think that would have happened at a lot of clubs.”

He joined a large emergency Zoom meeting of Liverpool supporters Monday night. They strategized about using their share of the market to target American bank JPMorgan Chase, which bankrolled the new venture. They felt panicked as neither they nor anyone yet comprehended the happy clout of the wave they had joined.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

At the busy heart of their dismay stood an incongruity between business, which aims to reduce risk, and soccer, which compels because of risk. Somehow, something called a “Super League” would operate without the possibility of relegation, that process by which the stragglers in any season get demoted to lower leagues. The coddled, cushy teams could stay no matter how they fared. “That’s just alien to our concept of football,” Hooton said. “It may as well have come from Mars.”

The idea of the “great institutions which were built from communities,” as Hooton called the clubs, had clashed again with the idea of vast global TV audiences. “The dream of Super League, we all know what was the dream of the Super League: that Liverpool would be playing Real Madrid in New York City or Washington or playing Manchester United in the Middle East [or] in Singapore,” Hooton said. “The Glazers [who own Manchester United] and John Henry [who owns Liverpool], their dream was Liverpool to be playing Manchester United at Wembley, not at Anfield.”

They all echoed anew that even if Liverpool ranks above Everton in an era of such disparities, Liverpool still needs Everton. As for an intracity “derby” — a rivalry — such as Liverpool-Everton, a cog in the local soul, “It would be diminished,” Hooton said. This from a man who knows that soul also as part of Liverpool’s legacy of music: He was among the members of the band the Farm, which gained international airplay in the early 1990s for songs such as “Groovy Train” and “All Together Now,” both of which he co-wrote.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Then, boom. The Super League bowed and crashed to forces such as fans, Sky TV and UEFA. The six English clubs started withdrawing and apologizing. Hooton found his way to a laugh when he said, “I think Barcelona and Real Madrid were the only ones that didn’t bother resigning.” When Henry, who also owns the Boston Red Sox, apologized by video to Liverpool fans who had seen him as somewhat an improvement over the lampooned previous American owners, Tom Hicks and George Gillett, Hooton said: “To me, he looked like it was a funeral parlor. The way the lighting was. The death of his idea. It was almost symbolic.”

Another fan saw all this and saw another English band. Paul Gallagher, who serves with Hooton on the Beatles Legacy Group and the Liverpool City Region Music Board, saw the Super League as another gasp in the long, slow death of the soul of soccer, and he thought of a British group formed in 1986, Pop Will Eat Itself. The world’s biggest sport will eat itself.

He knows from his vantage point outside this fray: He has followed Everton for his 59 years. He heard various thoughts from fellow Evertonians. There was this: “We’ll just have a league among ourselves [as the 14 leftovers] and regroup without those six clubs.” And, of course, this: “I wish we were seen as a club that could be part of that.” And, of course, a small refrain of this: “Why Tottenham Hotspur and not us?”

There’s the whole bale of feelings, but he didn’t know the same strand of despair. He sort of stood back, marveled and waited for the collapse. “The lack of awareness about how this would be received, it showed how remote [the team owners] are,” he said. He winked that in addition to the arrogance that was obvious in the rollout of the concept, “You could also argue there’s a level of incompetence,” in the sense of being “surprised they’ve been successful, if this is an example. How’d they get that money?”

He pointed to the elements of the soul of the game: the FA Cup match in January on a tiny ground between Tottenham Hotspur, the London-based power, and the part-timers from Marine AFC; the idea of struggling; the escape Everton had in its famous 1984-85 European Cup Winners Cup run against wee University College Dublin along its way to winning against Bayern Munich, too. “Who wants caviar every day even if you can eat caviar every day?” he said. “The joy of football is the joy of winning a cup when you play everyone who comes in front of you, with the games against smaller clubs often the best games.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The alleged Super League, he said, felt “almost like an exhibition.”

“It was empowering and uplifting that true supporters everywhere stood united in their condemnation, and I was especially proud of the statement from Everton’s CEO,” Gallagher said. “We were the first of the 14 [outsiders] to make their stance clear. It heartened Evertonians. Were we asked or seventh on the list? This reassured. What the owners of the six [English clubs] have done is to break the precious bond of trust, that unspoken contract between the supporters and the custodians. There’s no way back for some. This is a watershed moment, an opportunity to reclaim the game.”