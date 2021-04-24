“He’s had a big-time spring for us,” Coach Michael Locksley said.

Tagovailoa didn’t make any major mistakes Saturday, and he led the White Team, which featured presumed offensive starters and the second-team defense, to a 12-10 win.

The Red Team defense, made up of likely starters, had standout moments, too. The line pressured Tagovailoa throughout while recording four sacks, and senior defensive back Jordan Mosley shined in the secondary.

The Terps struggled in the red zone, with the Red Team scoring the day’s lone touchdown on a trick play. Kicker Joseph Petrino scored all of the White Team’s points with his four field goals, but he missed his longest attempt, a 43-yarder in the fourth quarter.

“We made some big plays when it counted,” said defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers, who played for the Red Team. “We held them to field goals, which I feel as though is really, really big. I feel like that can translate right over to the season.”

Tagovailoa, who has dealt with a lower-back issue, didn’t manage a touchdown, overthrowing receivers a few times in the end zone. But he still showed his dependability.

“I think I grew as a player, a leader and just taking in coaching,” Tagovailoa said. “I didn’t throw any picks, so at least you give your team a chance to win.”

Other impressions from Saturday’s scrimmage:

Mosley’s standout performance

Mosley had a game-high eight tackles, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles. The Terps’ secondary featured some underclassmen last season, and Locksley said Mosley was a “calming force back there for us.”

Mosley forced the fumbles in the third quarter, with the first coming on a pass to tight end Corey Dyches; fellow defensive back Tarheeb Still secured the loose ball. Mosley forced the other turnover soon after on a pass to tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo; this time, Mosley recovered the fumble himself.

The White Team struggled in that stretch, with three straight possessions ending in fumbles. (The other came when wide receiver Rakim Jarrett lost the ball on a punt return.) Even though the Red Team lost, Mosley claimed MVP honors.

“Jordan is a quiet leader for us,” Locksley said. “[He’s] one of those guys that you don’t pay a lot of attention to him because he goes about his business the way he does, and then he just shows up on the stat sheet.”

A versatile passing game

Maryland’s tight ends hardly had a role in the passing game last season, but that position group is poised for a resurgence in 2021. Okonkwo, the starter, is back after missing last year because of myocarditis, and he recorded 81 yards on six catches Saturday. Dyches, a sophomore who converted to tight end from wide receiver, had 39 yards on three receptions.

Running back Tayon-Fleet Davis also got involved in the passing game with 55 receiving yards and an impressive one-handed catch. He missed all but one game last season, and he could take over as the starter.

Locksley said he wanted the play-calling to get players in space to limit the risk of injury. The White Team had 47 pass attempts against just 11 rushes, and Fleet-Davis notched just five yards on six carries. But the offense’s versatility should allow Maryland to take advantage of mismatches.

“It’s just weapons all over the place,” Okonkwo said, “and it’s a lot for the defense to handle.”

Senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. led the way with 98 receiving yards, and that position again should be one of the Terps’ deepest and most talented.

Pressure building

Despite having a few returning starters, Maryland’s offensive line lacks depth, and the starting group occasionally allowed defenders to surge toward Tagovailoa. Rogers led the Red Team with three sacks, and junior Tyler Baylor was credited with one.

From left to right on the offensive line, Jaelyn Duncan, Mason Lunsford, Spencer Anderson, Johari Branch and Amelio Moran started for the White Team. Duncan, Anderson and Branch are established starters from last year, but Anderson only started at center once in 2020. And for one drive, Locksley moved Anderson to right tackle to replace Moran, and Mitchell Gorgas took over at center.

Even though the offensive line didn’t protect Tagovailoa all that well, Locksley said he’s not concerned because Tagovailoa wore a noncontact jersey and didn’t have the chance to evade pressure.

“That’s where a guy like Lia benefits from not playing in a yellow jersey in the game,” Locksley said. “When there is a little bit of leakage, he usually has the ability to make it right with his feet.”

Foust leads the second team

When Tagovailoa had to miss the Rutgers game last season, walk-on Eric Najarian played well in his absence. But during spring practice, after Najarian found out he will need shoulder surgery soon, the staff limited his passing reps. Another walk-on, David Foust, led the Red Team in his place Saturday.

Foust completed 7 of 16 passes for 51 yards, and his team accounted for the only touchdown: On a trick play, walk-on running back Challen Faamatau threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nick DeGennaro. Foust had an opportunity to orchestrate a game-winning drive late, but defensive back Corey Coley Jr., an early enrollee, grabbed the game-sealing interception for the White Team.

Notable absences

The Terps were missing a few players who should be contributors when they’re healthy. Terrence Lewis, a five-star linebacker who enrolled early, missed the spring after surgery to repair a torn ACL. Running back Peny Boone and linebacker Frankie Burgess each had offseason shoulder surgery and were not available. Junior wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, a starter for four games last season, did not play because of a hamstring issue.

Five other players who would have helped the defense — linebackers Durell Nchami and Ahmad McCullough; defensive backs Jakorian Bennett and Kenny Bennett; and defensive lineman Almosse Titi — also missed the game.

Linebacker David Brownlee suffered a knee injury early in the second half, and Locksley said he did not know its severity.