The drafting and development of Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen, the acquisition of Aerial Powers, and the blockbuster trade for former MVP Tina Charles were supposed to make the organization the favorite in 2020 and, ideally, beyond.

But everyone knows what happens to best-laid plans, and the Mystics will begin 2021 training camp Sunday with an unexpected look but the same goal. The season starts at home May 15 against the Chicago Sky and the newly acquired Candace Parker.

“Last year, we made all of our plans for Tina and Elena and what that was going to look like together … and that blew up,” said Thibault, the Mystics’ general manager and coach. “Now we got to another offseason where we make a huge free agent signing, and within less than six weeks it blows up. So we’re constantly trying to readjust.”

The coronavirus pandemic shook up the Mystics’ title defense, as did a summer of protesting racial injustice; Delle Donne, Charles, Sanders and Cloud opted out of the season. Additionally, Toliver signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mystics struggled though much of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before rallying to sneak into the playoffs, where they were bounced on a buzzer-beater in their first game. Then the roster transition began anew. Powers signed with the Minnesota Lynx. Hawkins left for the Atlanta Dream. Sanders retired. Meesseman, the 2019 Finals MVP, is out at least through the Olympic break because of commitments overseas.

Powers’s departure was supposed to be offset by the signing of one of the league’s best defenders, Alysha Clark. But the two-time champion was lost for the season after suffering a foot injury playing in France that required surgery.

The Mystics need to find another way to plug a hole in the starting lineup and find out what this collection of players will look like together. There were plans to drive opposing backcourts crazy with the defensive versatility of Clark, Cloud and Atkins, but those will have to be tweaked. Thibault has many options, including starting Hines-Allen as she comes off a career year when she was named second-team all-WNBA.

“You’ve just got to roll with the punches, man. Things happen,” Atkins said. “Last year taught me patience, to come off of a championship season and then to go into something like the bubble, where not only am I the only returning starter, I had to grow up very quickly. So many things just changed, and I think it really taught the younger players that were there, it allowed us to learn how to adapt on the fly. And so just learning patience, man.”

Thibault is preaching patience before training camp even begins. Delle Donne is coming off back surgery and hasn’t played in a team setting since the end of the 2019 season. She’ll begin the season on a minutes restriction and will be brought along slowly. Charles also hasn’t played since 2019. Cloud has only played a few months overseas since then, returning early both times.

Stella Johnson had offseason ankle surgery, and the new additions — Erica McCall, Theresa Plaisance and Shavonte Zellous — need to be integrated. There are 160 pages of league-designated coronavirus safety measures that must be followed, too.

“I feel like I want to put them all in bubble wrap until the first game,” Thibault said. “So we’re going to go very slowly throughout training camp. It’s going to be a very gradual process. I’m not expecting to go very long in practice. Some of our practice learning will be through video and walk-throughs. And each day we’ll try to add a little bit more up and down and contact stuff, but make it gradual.

“We don’t need to come in and do a hundred things at once for a couple of days, then have everybody sore and banged-up and not feel great. There’s no point to it.”

Much of the offseason focus has centered on the defending champion Seattle Storm, the Phoenix Mercury, the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx, but the Mystics have the second-best odds to win the title, according to DraftKings. This just hasn’t been an active offseason for Washington, outside of the Clark signing and the ensuing disappointment when she was injured. The Mystics didn’t have a single draft pick, and their two former MVPs — Delle Donne and Charles — operate behind the scenes a bit more than other stars. Cloud has been the most visible, but much of that has been centered on her fight against systemic racism.

The Mystics may not open camp as the most-talked-about team in the WNBA, but they continue to have a deep roster that, when healthy, makes them a title contender.

“That outside noise never matters to us,” Cloud said. “We’re focused on us, we’re focused on the Mystics, we’re focused on getting better every day with one another. While we’re sliding under the radar, that’s cool, too. We’ve been a team that we’ve had the target on our back … the ones that everyone wants to beat. Then to go into, kind of, this underdog position now, I love it.

“I’m built for this. I’ve been an underdog all of my life, and I can promise you that everyone on this team is ready to prove what we are.”