That’s how the Nationals’ offense nagged the New York Mets and Marcus Stroman. Those at-bats were the unlikely engine of their 7-1 win at Citi Field on Saturday.

Washington crossed home in the first, second, third (twice), fourth and fifth (twice again). They collected 10 hits, all singles, and scored at least seven runs for the first time this season. Yadiel Hernandez, that 33-year-old rookie from Matanzas, Cuba, finished with two searing singles, a sacrifice fly and a pair of RBI. Kyle Schwarber blooped a third-inning single that seemed to pause midflight. And Joe Ross, the Nationals’ starter, logged an RBI knock while limiting the Mets with his arm.

He scattered one run and five hits over six innings. The steadiness was needed after the Nationals fell, 6-0, to the Mets, and deGrom’s 15 strikeouts, on Friday night. Once that loss was over, the Nationals had an MLB-high six games with one run or zero runs. Production has been light all month, but especially since Juan Soto went to the injured list with a strained left shoulder Tuesday. So Manager Dave Martinez shuffled his order and swapped in Hernandez.

Josh Harrison led off. Behind him were Hernandez, Trea Turner, Josh Bell, Schwarber, Starlin Castro, Alex Avila, Andrew Stevenson and Ross. Even without Soto, this was not a conventional look. It put Hernandez in Soto’s usual spot — the spot many teams use for their best hitter. It made it so, if the game ended a certain way, Hernandez could get more at-bats than Turner, Bell, Schwarber or Castro. Hernandez had 39 plate appearances since debuting in September. Before any pitches flew, it was worth a sideways glance.

But Martinez explained that, against Stroman, who entered with a 0.90 ERA in 20 innings, he wanted more left-handed hitters to counter the righty’s arsenal. Stroman’s career splits against left- and right-handed hitters were near equal. Martinez, though, felt Stroman had a sharp slider that dives away from righties. He hoped for lefties Hernandez, Stevenson and Avila to chip in.

The Nationals caught an early break when Harrison singled and picked up two extra bases on an error by right fielder Michael Conforto. Hernandez, then, started his day by bringing home Harrison with a sacrifice fly, lining Stroman’s well-placed splitter to left. Castro and Avila took back-to-back walks ahead of Ross’s single in the second. For the swing-happy Castro, it was only his second walk of the season. Avila was plunked by reliever Stephen Tarpley in the fifth, bringing in another run. Two batters later, Stevenson stretched the lead to 7-1 by grounding into a fielder’s choice.

Stroman was chased after four busy innings. His final line was stuffed by eight hits, five runs (four earned), two walks and four strikeouts. And that was more than enough for Ross, who buried a down outing — a 10-run feast for the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday — with 91 pitches across six solid innings. Three of his four starts have been a major lift for Washington. He pushed through this one without his best sinker command. Outside of the rough Cardinals start, he has yielded one run in 17 innings.

But the offense was most notable because of its recent absence. It was not that the formula is repeatable. If the Nationals wind up banking on that, it will be a long summer. They still need a lot more from Bell and Schwarber in the middle of the lineup. Hernandez could be demoted once Soto returns from the IL. The soft hits Saturday, however effective on the scoreboard, are far less predictive of success than, say, hard contact. This is basic stuff.

And yet there is value in getting past a division rival, and one of a division rival’s best pitchers, with an effort that could have filled a bingo card. A 162-game schedule leaves room for that sort of win.