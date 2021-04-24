Stallions senior safety Samuel Dankah, the team’s defensive captain, sprinted off the field with tears in his eyes. He ran to the fence at the back of his sideline and stretched his body over a wide gap to give Mitchell’s mom, screaming at the front of the bleachers, a high-five.

“I knew it would come down to us making a play,” Dankah said. “And when that happened? It was tears of joy.”

Story continues below advertisement

South County led 14-0 at halftime, but Madison’s offense started clicking after the break and it moved ahead in the fourth quarter.

On third and six from the Stallions’ 19-yard line Madison junior quarterback Connor Barry pitched the ball to junior running back Alex Jreige and then ran a wheel route. Jreige found him with a perfect pass and Barry dived into the end zone to give the Warhawks their first lead, 22-21, with 3:40 remaining.

Everyone in the stadium knew South County’s final drive would revolve around its biggest weapon, junior wide receiver Brock Spalding. And yet Spalding’s playmaking proved to be inevitable. He opened the drive by grabbing an end-around and uncorking a trick pass of his own for 30 yards. With 1:21 left, he nabbed a 16-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Charlie Miska and then caught the resulting two-point conversion for good measure.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Games like this come down to the playmakers, and that’s my favorite thing to do,” Spalding said. “When it comes down to big moments like that, I just get really excited.”

The 16-year-old program has further cemented itself as one of the area’s best. Next Saturday’s rematch with Chesapeake powerhouse Oscar Smith will be South County’s third title-game appearance in a decade and its second in as many years. In the fall of 2019, it went undefeated on its way to the first state championship in school history. The Stallions (9-0) will ride a 24-game winning streak into the championship game.

“These guys, week to week, are ready to play,” Stallions Coach Tynan Rolander said. “They stay even-keeled, they know what to do, and they stay locked in.”

Story continues below advertisement

South County’s consecutive title-game appearances cannot be credited to the band getting back together. The Stallions did return some playmakers, such as Spalding and Dankah, but more than half of their starters are new. Players from the Lorton school believe they’re part of a special program.

Advertisement

“It’s a championship DNA,” Dankah said. “We know what it’s like now to play in the state semis. We know not to give up in tough times. Games like this is when the DNA really comes into play.”