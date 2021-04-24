What you need to know
Time: Five-fight main card begins at 10 p.m. Eastern time
Main card: Kamaru Usman (18-1) vs. Jorge Masvidal (35-14), welterweight title bout; Zhang Weili (21-1) vs. Rose Namajunas (10-4), strawweight title bout; Valentina Shevchenko (20-3) vs. Jessica Andrade (21-8), flyweight title bout; Uriah Hall (17-9) vs. Chris Weidman (15-5), middleweight bout; Anthony Smith (34-16) vs. Jim Crute (12-1), light heavyweight bout.
Streaming: ESPN Plus pay-per-view
Price: $69.99 for current subscribers, $89.99 for new subscribers (price includes an annual subscription to ESPN Plus)
Kamaru Usman wants to maximize his opportunities in UFC 261 rematch with Jorge Masvidal
UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal may not be the most qualified pick for Kamaru Usman’s divisional belt. The brash fan favorite who began his career as a bare-knuckle brawler in Miami is UFC’s fourth-ranked contender for Usman’s crown, but he has lost half of his past six fights and has not fought since he lost to Usman last summer.
That gulf brought about a chuckle or two after Thursday’s news conference to hype Saturday’s main event at UFC 261. As Usman maneuvered the gold welterweight belt to his right shoulder, Masvidal flexed his biceps, beat his chest and strode offstage with a silver belt that symbolically crowned him the sport’s “baddest motherf-----.”
As he prepares for his fourth title defense, Usman seems to view this rematch as an opportunity not for the payday some think he’s looking for but to shine up his résumé as he strives to become the greatest welterweight in UFC history.