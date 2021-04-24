“It’s obviously a weird year, but I think everyone’s going through it, though,” Cavaliers attackman Charlie Bertrand said. “I think for this one, definitely let it soak in, remember it. Hate to have this feeling, so I think that’ll give us a little more chip on the shoulder going into the tournament.”

The NCAA tournament field will be announced May 9, and the first round is slated for May 15 and 16.

A late push from Virginia included the final three goals Saturday, but those touches were little more than cosmetic as the Cavaliers finished with a 24-3 deficit in faceoffs and trailed 54-30 in shots. They also were minus-10 in groundballs and minus-nine in shots on goal.

The staggering faceoff disparity included Petey LaSalla going 1 for 16 against Syracuse’s Jakob Phaup. LaSalla, a junior, is one of the country’s top faceoff specialists and entered winning 66.9 percent of his draws.

“We had to play a lot of defense because of their domination at the faceoff X,” Virginia Coach Lars Tiffany said. “Give credit to Jakob Phaup for what he was able to do today against Petey and the rest of us. We love Petey. Petey will be back, but today was Syracuse’s day at the faceoff X, and that’s the key to unleashing that offense.”

Xander Dickson, a sophomore attackman, led Virginia with three goals; Bertrand, a senior transfer from Division II Merrimack College (where he won national championships in 2018 and 2019), added two. No other Cavaliers player scored more than once.

Attackmen Payton Cormier and Matt Moore, Virginia’s top scorers, combined for just two goals as the Cavaliers posted their second-lowest total of the season. Virginia’s fewest goals came in its first loss to the Orange, a 20-10 road defeat Feb. 27.

This time, Virginia ran into an inspired rival that was seeking to ensure it finished the regular season above .500, which is among the requirements to be eligible for the NCAA tournament. The Orange (6-4, 2-3), which has one game left, did so by dispatching Virginia despite missing some major contributors. Most notable in that group is leading scorer Chase Scanlan, suspended indefinitely for unspecified reasons. Also unavailable because of various ailments were three of Syracuse’s top four defensive midfielders, but the Cavaliers failed to capitalize on that advantage.

After trimming its deficit to 9-8 on Peter Garno’s goal with 5:41 left in the third quarter, Virginia unraveled amid a flurry of mistakes that allowed the Orange to reel off four consecutive goals, the last of which came from Jamie Trimboli with 8:56 remaining in the game. Trimboli and Owen Hiltz each had three goals for Syracuse, which ended the pandemic-shortened 2020 season ranked first.

Saturday’s final score could have been more lopsided had it not been for Virginia goalie Alex Rode, who made 16 saves while under siege for almost the entire game.

A disjointed second quarter left Virginia facing a 7-2 deficit with about 10 minutes to go until halftime. During the Orange’s 5-0 surge, Virginia labored to gain possession. On the rare occasion the Cavaliers did, they were unable to solve Syracuse’s zone defense. Hiltz scored to open and close the Orange’s run of five consecutive goals, beating Rode from close range both times.

The Cavaliers’ futility in the early stages included LaSalla going 0 for 8 on faceoffs; that led Tiffany to turn to Gavin Tygh, one of the team’s most physically imposing players. Tygh won his first faceoff, outdueling Phaup, but went 2 for 9 overall.

The Cavaliers got back-to-back goals from Dickson to get within 7-4, but Syracuse closed the first half with Stephen Rehfuss’s goal. The Orange’s eight goals were the most Virginia had permitted in the first half since March 11, when the Cavaliers yielded 11 in a 16-13 loss to North Carolina.

“Having Petey LaSalla, we’re just sort of accustomed to having the ball whenever we want it,” Dickson said. “Whenever we need it, he’s winning. He’s kept us in every game, and [this] time we didn’t have as many possessions as we’re used to, but I was definitely proud of the offense. We didn’t rush anything.”