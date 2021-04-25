Now with eight games left in the regular season, the Capitals (31-13-4, 66 points) still haven’t named a No. 1 goaltender heading into the playoffs and the clock is ticking.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for [Vanecek and Samsonov] in the last 10 games to make a case,” Laviolette said Saturday. “We’ve got to name a starter. We’re hoping, anyway, it’s going to be a long spring into summer and I’m pretty sure we’ll need all of our players … so I think it’s important that they both play well. But there’s no question that our eyes are open right now with regard to the goaltending position.”

Lately, it’s been Samsonov who has been making a strong case for the starting role. Laviolette decided to give Samsonov a second consecutive start Saturday night in the team’s 6-3 win over the New York Islanders.

The 24-year-old netminder made 21 saves in the outing including a couple of point-blank opportunities. Alex Ovechkin (lower-body) was not available Saturday after missing his first game due to injury since March 2015. His status is uncertain for Tuesday’s game against the Islanders.

Samsonov now boasts a 13-3-1 record and a 2.67 goals against average and .903 save percentage. He has won four straight starts and has stopped 98 of 105 shots on goals during that stretch.

Thursday, Samsonov made 26 saves for his third career shutout and second of the season in a 1-0 shootout win against the Islanders. Laviolette praised the netminder for his early timely saves to keep the Capitals in the game and allow Washington to settle in during the final 40 minutes of regulation.

Saturday, Laviolette felt like Samsonov “earned the right” to go back in net. It was a rare consecutive start for the Russian. Samsonov has never started more than three games in a row in his career.

Whether Laviolette decides to run with Samsonov or go back to Vanecek when the Capitals play the Islanders again on Tuesday at Capital One Arena is yet to be known. In either case, Washington’s schedule isn’t getting any easier — and these games will be the last chance to tune up before the postseason.

After the Islanders, the Capitals face Pittsburgh twice at home, then have two games against the New York Rangers on the road before finishing with a three-game homestand (two against Philadelphia and one against Boston).

“We definitely have, I think, tough games coming down the stretch and I had mentioned a few days ago I think those are the games that you want to play going into the playoffs,” Laviolette said. “You want to play that style of hockey. You want to have it mean something. So we’re in a position where when we get that, we have to show up and play well.”

The Capitals aren’t quite alone in their lack of a clear Game 1 starter. Of the other three teams fighting for the top spot in the East — New York Islanders, Boston Bruins and the Penguins — there are multiple teams that could see more than one goalie carry them through a postseason run.

On Long Island, Semyon Varlamov appears to have the inside track, but Ilya Sorokin has emerged as another option if needed in the postseason. In Boston, Tuukka Rask is still the strong go-to option, but he is also still working his way back from injury. In Pittsburgh, Tristan Jarry is still the team’s No. 1, but Casey DeSmith has been a solid No. 2 in the goalie tandem.

Within the Samsonov and Vanecek duo, it’s been well-documented that Samsonov was the projected No. 1 headed into the season, but only now has the netminder slowly started to remake his case to be the Game 1 postseason starter.

Vanecek has conversely been up and down in his last two starts. In a 6-3 loss to Boston last Sunday, Vanecek allowed five goals on 27 shots. In his previous start on April 15, he was pulled during the second period of a 5-2 home loss to Buffalo.

And while not all goals have been Vanecek’s fault in either game — with defensive breakdowns and turnovers leading to prime opponent scoring chances — the rookie netminder has struggled with making timely saves late in games. Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan praised Vanecek earlier in the season, saying he “surpassed expectations” under the circumstances.

However, what Vanecek has proven is his ability to handle a starter’s workload — potentially in the playoffs. He started 13 consecutive games while Samsonov was on the league’s covid-19 protocols list in mid-January through early February. He is 17-9-3 and has a 2.77 goals against average and a .908 save percentage.