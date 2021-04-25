No game can be totally defined by a pair of plays. This wasn’t the rare exception. But Josh Harrison and Victor Robles were retired in avoidable ways, and the margin for error is slimmer without Juan Soto in the lineup or Stephen Strasburg, Jon Lester, Will Harris and Wander Suero on the pitching staff. In the first inning, Harrison singled to right field before he was picked off by Mets starter Taijuan Walker. In the third, Robles punched a liner into the right-center gap, zoomed past second base and was nailed at third on a strong throw by second baseman Jonathan Villar.

Robles’s mistake came with no outs and the pitcher on deck, meaning he could have been bunted to third instead of testing his speed. He also ran straight through a stop sign from third base coach Bobby Henley, who tried to slow Robles with two arms in the air.

The Mets, of course, had agency in both instances. Harrison was beaten by a quick move from Walker. Robles is safe at third if right fielder Michael Conforto, Villar and third baseman J.D. Davis don’t execute a relay that began with Conforto at the wall.

Then the Mets excelled against Patrick Corbin, distancing themselves with two homers — a two-run shot by Davis in the first, a solo shot by Pete Alonso in the fifth — plus James McCann’s RBI single in the fourth. Corbin’s shaky fastball command put him behind in too many counts. He was hooked at 79 pitches after facing two batters in the fifth.

Yet the Nationals often stress the “little things” that slipped in this series finale. And the “little things” do include not getting picked off or taking miscalculated risks for 90 feet.

Robles, the 23-year-old center fielder, already has two notable base-running mistakes this season. On April 9, he tried to steal second base with no outs in the eighth, and with the Nationals trailing 1-0, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was caught, short-circuiting a potential tying rally. After the loss, he took full responsibility for running on his own.

“That’s just a young baseball player trying to be overly aggressive,” Manager Dave Martinez said that day. “He’s got to be smarter than that. And that’s something that we got to teach him along the way.”

So these are natural growing pains. It’s easy to forget that Robles is still young, especially since, at 22, he was a full-season starter for a World Series team. And it’s important to note that, in the history of baseball, players of all experience levels have sprinted through a stop sign, a bit overeager, and soon made a lonely walk back to the dugout. It happens. It is likely to happen again, with Robles or whoever else. The biggest issue Sunday was that the gaffes let Walker settle in.

Once Harrison was picked off in the first, Yadiel Hernandez walked but was stranded by two line drives (from Trea Turner and Josh Bell) that could have done damage. Once Robles was thrown out in the third, Corbin walked on four pitches and Hernandez later singled to put two on with two outs. As indicated by the final score, neither inning yielded a run — or multiple runs — for the Nationals. They were instead marked by who was on base and then wasn’t.

Walker finished seven scoreless at 95 pitches. Austin Voth kept the Nationals close with three blank innings in relief. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber helped, too, making a sliding catch for Corbin and throwing out a runner at home with Voth on the mound in the fifth. Yet two late pushes, in the sixth and eighth, ended as missed opportunities.

Zimmerman, to his credit, resisted a pitch called a ball and then was rung up in a near-identical spot.

The early mistakes hurt an effort that never accelerated. Those little things proved large.