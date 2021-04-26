Monday night at Camden Yards, each played pivotal roles in what to this point has been their renaissance season as the Baltimore Orioles opened a four-game series against the New York Yankees with a 4-2 victory. Harvey held the Yankees to one run in six innings, his longest outing with Baltimore. Mullins provided him with early support by sending Yankees starter Deivi García’s second pitch onto Eutaw Street, then added a solo shot in the seventh for his first career two-homer game.
Harvey’s stuff is admittedly not what carried him his heights of nearly a decade ago, but he opened the game by striking out DJ LeMahieu looking, then got Aaron Judge to ground into a double play after walking Giancarlo Stanton. Harvey was given a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Freddy Galvis doubled home a run.
Harvey (2-1) retired 11 batters in a row and entered the sixth inning having allowed only one hit. He yielded a run-scoring double to Judge before finishing the inning with a 2-1 lead.
After a scoreless seventh from Travis Lakins Sr., Tanner Scott walked the bases loaded while recording two outs in the eighth. César Valdez entered for a four-out save, working a clean ninth inning.
