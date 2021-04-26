In the decision, World Athletics said Leeper’s Maximum Allowable Standing Height would be 174.4 centimeters. When he ran with the prostheses, he stood 184 centimeters.

“The only conclusion that is open is that Mr. Leeper is running unnaturally tall,” the decision read.

Leeper cannot compete using his prostheses at World Athletics events or the Olympics. He can run with them at other international events, but his times would not be officially logged. Leeper has said it would be too onerous to relearn his running stride with shorter prostheses.

World Athletics created its Mechanical Aids Review Panel in January “to consider applications and determine whether any mechanical aids proposed to be used by an athlete provide him or her with a competitive advantage.” As part of the review, professors at Southern Methodist University conducted tests on Leeper and his blades, according to World Athletics.

The review panel came to one conclusion that may impact future cases. The Maximum Allowable Standing Height was created to regulate Paralympic competitions. The panel sought to determine whether it could be used in able-bodied competitions, too, and found that it could.

“The Panel concluded that the MASH rule was established to maintain fairness in competition by preventing disabled athletes from overcompensating for the absence of a missing limb and that it therefore did have application outside the context of regulating para-athletics,” World Athletics’ decision read.

In appealing the CAS decision, Leeper and Kessler said Leeper had been discriminated against because he is Black. They contended World Athletics and CAS had not studied the heights and bodily dimensions of Black runners to determine acceptable prostheses height. A CAS arbitrator determined Leeper had the body of a 5-foot-10 man, but his prostheses gave him the legs of a 6-foot-8 runner.

The Mechanical Aids Review Panel said it studied whether Leeper’s “African descent” should be a factor in the MASH rule and determined it did not have to be.

“The Panel carefully considered all the competing arguments and is confident that there is a scientifically proved basis upon which the MASH rule has the asserted application,” the decision read.