Washington had until May 3 to pick up Payne’s option, and it was expected the team would exercise it to keep the crux of its defense together at a relatively low rate. His salary for 2022 ranks ninth among defensive tackles for that season.
For 2021, the final season on Payne’s rookie contract, he is due a fully guaranteed $2.5 million base salary and carries a $4.6 million cap hit.
The No. 13 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Payne immediately became a staple on Washington’s interior defensive line as a rookie, alongside Jonathan Allen, and has since helped form one of the league’s top defensive fronts with fellow first-round picks Chase Young and Montez Sweat on the edge.
Last season, while playing the most snaps of any player on Washington’s line (881), Payne totaled 54 tackles, three sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His 86 run stops over the past three years are a team high during that span, according to Pro Football Focus.
Washington’s defense jumped from 27th in total yards and 31st against the run in 2019, to second and tied for 13th, respectively, in 2020 under coordinator Jack Del Rio. Its defensive line is comprised of all first-round picks still playing on their rookie contracts, but it will soon become costly to keep the group together. Allen, the No. 17 overall pick in 2017, is on his fifth year and has a $10.05 million salary for 2021. It’s plausible the team engages in talks for an extension after the season.