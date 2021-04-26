The presence of Delle Donne may be the biggest sign that a return to normalcy is on the horizon for an organization that never truly got the chance to defend its 2019 championship. Four starters from that team didn’t play in 2020′s truncated season held within a bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

So the sight of Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud and Tina Charles donning Mystics jerseys and preparing to play for the first time in over a calendar year was a welcome sight for the organization.

Their presence is a positive step forward, but Coach Mike Thibault warns against expectations of this team hitting the ground running when the season begins at home against the Chicago Sky on May 15.

“The goal is to be at our best when you need to be the best,” Thibault said. “So let’s work back from that. When you have players who haven’t played in a while or are coming off injuries and surgeries and all those things, the worst thing you can do is to have them be injured again or beat up three or four days into training camp. We don’t need anybody to win exhibition games and we don’t necessarily have to be at our best just to start the season.”

The delicate process of working Delle Donne back into the mix is the top priority as she will spend the first week to 10 days of camp doing individual work. The goal is to have her ready for the first game, where she will begin the season on a minutes restriction.

The rehab has been extensive, and she had to learn to do some basic motor functions in very different ways. And that doesn’t include the mental aspect of rehab and learning when it is and is not acceptable to continue to push her body.

“I’ve been working with some amazing people that are just helping me learn to move properly, to even walk differently, sit differently,” Delle Donne said. “And it’s made me move just so much more efficiently. And it’s helping me to get back to where I feel safe. I’m feeling good. Obviously, I know I’m going to have aches and pains. I think I’m a player who everybody knows I’ve played through a lot of stuff, but it’s just knowing when it’s healthy to play through it and when I feel strong and confident enough to keep going.

“It’s not a sprint. It’s a marathon. And I need to be right for when we need it.”

Thibault is having shorter practices without plans to do any full-court, five-on-five scrimmaging in the early days of camp. Any scrimmaging will be done on just one half of the court and any full-court activities will be executed without a defense. The plan is to hold out some veterans in the first of two exhibition games when the Mystics host the Atlanta Dream on May 5. They’ll get a little bit more run in the second exhibition.

That leaves the team in a challenging position of trying to take things slowly while, at the same time, building chemistry with a new group. Charles is a 10-year veteran with seven all-star appearances, but these are her first practices with the team since being traded to Washington in April 2020. Cloud hadn’t played with her teammates since the 2019 championship series.

Erica McCall, Theresa Plaisance and Shavonte Zellous are newcomers who are expected to have yet-to-be-defined backup roles. Stella Johnson is limited coming off ankle surgery and is only in her second year, along with Sug Sutton. Myisha Hines-Allen, Kiara Leslie and McCall are all returning from overseas and missed the first practice.

“It’s definitely going be a progression,” Charles said. “Have a lot of angst for different reasons, new team, new system, players, nervousness. But I’m just going to go out there and play. I think that’s just when I’m at my best when I’m not thinking about anything and I just let the game come to me, pick my positions, try to serve my teammates, vocally, in any way that I can.”

Additional challenges have come in with the coronavirus pandemic. The WNBA’s safety measures don’t allow teams to bring in men for practices. Every team is dealing with that, but with Thibault’s strategy of minimizing court time, no men means players on the roster must spend more time on the floor.

Cloud pointed out that much of that chemistry is built off the court, but covid-19 restrictions limit those opportunities. Still, the goal remains the same — championship or bust.

“If y’all know that I’m going to be there for you off the court, it’s always going to translate to on the court,” Cloud said. “Getting to know each other on the court, that’s the easy part. We just get to go out and play. I think Coach T does a really good job every year with our training camps. We don’t really put in plays. We kind of just run open sets and we’ve got to figure out how to jell with each other that way. So for me as a point guard, first and foremost, creating those relationships off the court and then just figuring it out.

“This is a championship team. So that’s a set tone from the jump.”