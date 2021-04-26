The loss snapped the longest winning streak in the major leagues since Cleveland compiled 22 straight wins, an American League record, in 2017. Oakland’s surge fell a week short of the longest winning streak in franchise history, a magical 20-game run in 2002 that ended up at the center of Michael Lewis’s “Moneyball” a year later. And this year’s run came not long after an 0-6 start.

“I’ve had to try to explain this for a while now,” Athletics Manager Bob Melvin said after Sunday’s game. “We got off to a tough start, and it did not go our way, and it was ugly for six or seven games, then went just the opposite after that. When you have a veteran group that has been through it before, they don’t get too down. They got more upset than anything else and went on a nice run. We’ll try to start another one tomorrow.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

During the first six games of the season, the Athletics were outscored 50-13. Their starters were struggling. Key players were battling injuries. Their star, third baseman Matt Chapman, was off to a slow start. The closer they signed to steady the bullpen, Trevor Rosenthal, was lost to a shoulder injury.

No one expected the A’s to be totally irrelevant. After all, they won the AL West last year by going 36-24. But no one expected them to win 13 straight and end up with the best record in the AL in late April, either. Oakland is the rare franchise that manages to exceed expectations almost perennially.

But for a team that has needed to mine every last advantage to stay relevant for two decades now, the Athletics left themselves a substantial deficit with that 0-6 start — the kind of gap that even star-studded rosters with massive payrolls might struggle to eclipse over months, not weeks. For the A’s, getting back to .500 took just days.

Melvin is not the kind of manager who pretends to have all the answers. He has seen far too much baseball to pretend he knows the secret to sudden turnarounds or to staving off the doubts that defeat can spark. A week into the streak, when the A’s had all but erased their rough start, he offered an uncomplicated analysis of what had resuscitated his team: He explained that “our offensive numbers were terrible for a while” and then, “all of a sudden,” they were not.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Simply playing better isn’t a satisfactory explanation in the major leagues, where coaches and players hunt for secrets in data and minutia, hoping to point to one thing that made the difference with the idea that it might do so again some day. But if physical tweaks and data analysis can explain why individuals play better, they don’t always explain how an entire roster — each player battling his own doubts and mechanics — clicks all at once.

“We didn’t really change anything,” Chapman said Sunday. “... Once we got hot, we got rolling.”

Oakland left-hander Jesús Luzardo, who started against the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the game that broke the season-opening skid April 7, said that after he struggled in the first inning and saw his team losing again, he simply decided he was “done with it.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Whatever he changed, and he did not elaborate on specifics, the rest of the Oakland rotation seemed to flip a similar switch. After allowing a combined 28 runs in the first six games, A’s starters allowed two or fewer in 11 of the 13 games of the streak.

The lineup seemed to follow. After scoring no more than five runs in any of those first six games, they scored at least six runs nine times during the 13-game streak. In recent years, Oakland’s offense has been particularly reliant on the walk and the home run, and they entered Sunday tied for the most home runs and second in walks in the AL. So while that part of the offense is in line with the Athletics’ brand, Chapman posited that another organizational tendency — jettisoning players instead of signing them to long-term deals, leading to significant roster turnover each season — may have had something to do with Oakland’s slow start and subsequent eruption.

“I think that’s why we’re always such a good second-half team. ... You look over at the Astros — those guys have been together for like seven years; they’ve been together a long time. Dodgers, same thing,” Chapman said earlier in the streak. “We’re always rotating new guys and new faces, so for us it always takes us a little time to get going.”

Among the most crucial changes for the Athletics has been the reemergence of infielder Jed Lowrie, who returned to Oakland after a calamitous stay in New York that included a major knee injury and endless criticism from fans who believed he didn’t do enough to get himself back on the field for the Mets.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Since the end of his all-star season with the Athletics in 2018, Lowrie took seven major league at-bats in the next two seasons, and none of them resulted in a hit. In 75 at-bats this year, 22 have resulted in hits, three of them homers. At one point during the streak, Lowrie had at least two hits in six straight games.

Thanks to Lowrie’s reemergence and the development of center fielder Ramón Laureano, the heart of the Oakland order has coalesced into a steady force, particularly late in games. Laureano, who has used tutelage from shortstop Elvis Andrus to post a major league-leading eight steals, said one of the biggest changes he has noticed since those first six games is largely, well, olfactory.

“You just smell when you’re going to win. The way we act, all the time, we’re going to win,” he said after the A’s came back to beat the Minnesota Twins in extra innings last week.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Exactly how things will smell in the Oakland clubhouse moving forward is unclear. The A’s looked hapless for a week and unbeatable for two but have yet to establish which team should be expected going forward. In trying to explain his team, reliever Jake Diekman simply moved his hand in front of him, like a roller coaster.