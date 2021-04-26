“I don’t think it’s anything long term,” Laviolette said on 106.7 the Fan. “I’m not sure if he will be there [Tuesday] but I don’t think anyone needs to start getting worried about like the playoffs or anything like that. … I think we will be okay by then. Guys turn around pretty quick.”

Ovechkin, who has a lower-body injury, did not play in the Capitals’ 6-3 victory on Saturday against the Islanders. It was the first game the 35-year-old winger has missed because of injury since March 5, 2015. The last time Ovechkin missed consecutive games while injured was Jan. 21-24, 2014. He was out with a lower-body injury.

“You’re never going to replace Ovi obviously, one of the legends of the game and he’s still playing,” said T.J. Oshie. “ … You know how bad Ovi wants to be out there, the guy never really misses a game.”

Ovechkin was hurt in the late stages of Thursday’s 1-0 shootout win against the Islanders. He did not play in the final 2:49 of regulation Thursday and did not take any overtime shifts after he pulled up early during a shift late in the third. He appeared to grab his groin or the inner thigh of his right leg before skating to the bench. He stayed there until the end of the game.

Ovechkin has 24 goals and 18 assists in 43 games this year. He missed four games earlier this season while on the NHL’s covid-19 protocols list. The Capitals are 4-0-1 this season without Ovechkin in the lineup.

Daniel Sprong filled in on the top line Saturday night in place of Ovechkin on the left wing. He took reps in the same place during Monday’s practice.

“Kid’s a shooter, he can score goals and he scored two big ones for us the other night,” Oshie said.

Schultz has missed the past two games because of a lower-body injury suffered in the first period of last Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. He did not travel with the team to Long Island for the team’s two games against the Islanders.

Trevor van Riemsdyk has filled in for Schultz the last two games alongside Brenden Dillon on the second defensive pairing. Van Riemsdyk has been playing consistent minutes for the Capitals for the past three games with injuries striking Washington’s sturdy blue line. Zdeno Chara had missed his first game of the season Sunday against Boston after blocking multiple shots the previous game.

Saturday, Laviolette praised van Riemsdyk’s play, saying it was “outstanding.”

“From a defensive standpoint, from a quick puck movement standpoint, a good first pass out of our end or through the neutral zone, he jumped right into the offensive zone identity,” Laviolette said. “ … He worked hard every day, he never complained, he was a great teammate, he’s an extremely capable player, we just didn’t get him in there. He came back in the lineup and was a major contributor, really strong.”

The Capitals’ immediate defensemen depth behind van Riemsdyk appears to be Paul LaDue, Martin Fehervary and Michal Kempny.

Kempny had surgery for a torn Achilles’ tendon in October and has not played this season. He has recently been skating for the entirety of team practices in a full-contact jersey. He is still on long-term injured reserve. The team has no salary cap space to put Kempny on the active roster, but if he is healthy and available, he could be added during the postseason.

Laviolette said the team has discussed sending Kempny down to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., for a conditioning stint ahead of the playoffs, but no official decision has been made.