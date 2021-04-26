“We’ll see if we can get the swelling down a little bit tomorrow,” Martinez said after the game, adding that initial X-rays were negative. “But he feels like he could go [against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday]. We’ll see how he is. It’s his lead arm for swinging, so he took some swings in the cage and it just got stiff on him.”

The Nationals are 3-2 since Juan Soto went to the injured list with a strained left shoulder Tuesday. It’s hard to imagine the same measured success if they have to play without Turner, too. The shortstop, batting .274 with four home runs and five stolen bases, is their second-best hitter, behind Soto. And the club’s middle-infield depth is less inspiring than its extra outfielders. Andrew Stevenson and Yadiel Hernandez have chipped in in Soto’s absence. Any missed games for Turner would push Jordy Mercer or Hernán Pérez into the lineup. Plus, as a whole, the Nationals are already hurt enough.

At the earliest, Soto can return to face the Miami Marlins on Friday in Washington. Starter Stephen Strasburg remains on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Jon Lester, another starter, remains on the coronavirus-related IL after testing positive or being exposed to an infected teammate in late March. Reliever Wander Suero is sidelined with a left oblique strain. Reliever Will Harris is working back from right hand inflammation that causes swelling whenever he pitches.

Put Turner in that group? A struggling order doesn’t need another roadblock.

Washington has been shut out in five of its first 19 games. It scored only one run in two others. Since Soto went to the IL, the club has six extra-base hits in five games. The offensive drought is a combination of poor performance and bad luck. But at the moment, health is the biggest flaw for the Nationals (8-11).

Sunday morning, ahead of the rubber match in Queens, Martinez provided updates on the injured bunch. Coronavirus protocols kept any nonactive, non-taxi-squad players from traveling to New York. So Martinez kept up with video and athletic trainer Greg Barajas, who stayed back to work with Soto, Strasburg, Suero, Lester and Harris at the team’s alternate site in Fredericksburg.

Soto hit off a tee Saturday and will restart activities Monday. Strasburg threw 120 feet on flat ground this weekend, a good sign after he was at about 80 feet last week. Suero’s latest step is throwing drills without a ball. Harris and Lester faced hitters in Fredericksburg on Sunday; when Martinez addressed reporters following the 4-0 defeat, he did not have information on either pitcher’s simulated outing.

Lester was scheduled to throw six innings and around 90 pitches. It could be one of the final boxes to check before he rejoins the team. With him and Strasburg on the shelf, the Nationals have used a four-man rotation of Joe Ross, Patrick Corbin, Max Scherzer and Erick Fedde (in that order) since Strasburg missed a start April 18. That will continue this week, at least to start, when Scherzer and Fedde face the Blue Jays for a two-game series in Dunedin, Fla.

A shorthanded staff has yet to crack. A bunch of days off have helped. The lineup, though, can’t afford to lose a second star.