But this version of Washington felt nothing but heartbreak Monday night at Capital One Arena when Bradley Beal’s desperate effort from the three-point line bounced strong off the rim with 1.6 seconds left in overtime, the final beat in a 146-143 loss to the Spurs.

Beal simply stood with his hands on his head when the buzzer sounded.

Story continues below advertisement

The Wizards’ eight-game winning streak, their longest since Michael Jordan’s first season with the organization in 2001-02, ended in a hard-fought battle with San Antonio that will provide little relief when the game tape is played back. The loss left them at 27-34, just one game clear of Toronto for the 10th and final spot in the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

The Spurs (31-29) are fighting for their playoff lives, too, locked in a battle for the play-in positioning in the Western Conference, and they simply made fewer mistakes down the stretch.

His team trailing by two, Beal was called for a technical foul with 2:10 left in overtime to give DeMar DeRozan a free throw that put the Spurs ahead three. With 8.2 seconds to play, Russell Westbrook was called for a foul at midcourt to give Patty Mills a pair of free throws that ended up sealing the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite his late-game flub, which Wizards Coach Scott Brooks referred to afterward as a frustrating call, Beal put the team on his back yet again, pouring in 45 points on 20-for-37 shooting. Westbrook had another triple double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists. He needs six more to pass Oscar Robertson’s career triple-double record of 181.

Advertisement

Starting center Alex Len added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Davis Bertans added 13 points. Anthony Gill stepped up to score 13 points and keep the game competitive in the first half.

The Spurs leaned on DeRozan, who had 37 points. Dejounte Murray added 25 and Keldon Johnson 21.

Washington took a measure of control after a tight three quarters with a 9-0 burst at the start of the fourth quarter, pushing its lead to nine behind a three-pointer from Bertans and six points from Westbrook.

Story continues below advertisement

When the point guard missed a runner with just under five minutes to play, Murray hit a jumper to give San Antonio a one-point edge and the teams traded leads from there through the end of regulation. The Spurs led 133-131 until Beal, with 15.8 seconds left, drove past DeRozan and converted at the rim to even the score at 133.

Advertisement

The Spurs’ final possession in regulation came down to DeRozan, with the ball on the left side when Raul Neto switched off for Westbrook to take over on defense, and DeRozan’s jumper at the buzzer rimmed out to force overtime — giving Westbrook a highlight-reel worthy defensive play to add to his 14 points in the fourth quarter.

That the Wizards were so close to the Spurs at halftime was a testament to Beal's scoring prowess and Gill's readiness. The all-star sliced through the paint time and again, making 9 of 13 from the field, for 19 points in the first half, and Gill once again stepped up in Washington's time of need.

Story continues below advertisement

Gill, a 28-year-old NBA rookie perhaps known to local basketball fans as Malcolm Brogdon’s former partner-in-crime years ago at Virginia, topped his best game of the year Friday in the first half Monday after starter Len and backup Daniel Gafford each picked up two quick fouls. Robin Lopez missed the game with a left ankle sprain, leaving Brooks to turn to the 6-foot-7 Gill at center.

Advertisement

He had a career-high 13 points and three rebounds before halftime, papering over the hole in the lineup.