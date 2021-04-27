“We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and are pleased to team with the Milwaukee Health Department to give fans this easy and convenient opportunity,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said in a statement. “This is a critical time for all of us to take the necessary step that will help return our lives to normal. Let’s make this happen together.”
The vaccinations will be administered at a designated area in the arena starting 1½ hours before tip-off through the end of the game, which will be televised on ABC.
The Bucks said the vaccination process should take about 20 to 30 minutes. That will include signing up, getting the shot and then remaining at the site for approximately 15 minutes.
“We’re hoping for a few hundred people to come out and get vaccinated,” Fiserv Forum General Manager Dennis Williams said Tuesday. He added, “We’re hoping word of mouth and the support from the health department is going to be enough to see some pretty encouraging numbers on Sunday.”
For the time being, pandemic-related restrictions have capped arena attendance at 18 percent of maximum capacity — or 3,266 people — and that number won’t be increased for Sunday’s event. Williams did say that in addition to the fans who will get vaccinated, so will many of the facility’s employees, including concession workers and others.
“It was important to try to capture as many people as possible,” said Williams, “and what better way than a Bucks game that sees 600 to 800 employees on top of the 3,266 who will be here on Sunday as well?”
Williams said it was his understanding that Bucks players and team staff members have met the NBA’s 85 percent vaccinated threshold that loosens protocols on quarantining and personal activities. The team said this month that it had held vaccine clinics for players and team staff and it offered encouragement for “everyone to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as the vaccine becomes available to you.”
Bucks players won’t be directly involved in Sunday’s vaccination event, which was organized by the team, the arena and the health department. The NBA has been “supportive of our efforts,” said Williams, but the event is not part of a leaguewide campaign.
An NBA official said the New Orleans Pelicans have already begun providing vaccinations at home games. Two such events have taken place recently at Smoothie King Center, and a spokesman for the Pelicans said they would continue through the team’s remaining home games.
“The campaign has been successful,” the league official said, “but you always want more people participating.”
Williams said Tuesday morning’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated Americans should feel empowered to resume some activities in public without masks raised interest in the event.
“If we can help out in any way, I think that’s our goal,” said Williams, who mentioned concerts and other events to be held at the arena and the importance of “getting back to some normalcy, as a whole.”
The Milwaukee Health Department has offered to return to Fiserv Forum to administer second doses to arena employees, Williams added. Because of uncertainty related to the end of the NBA’s regular season and the start of the playoffs, though, fans will get help in arranging for their second doses at other locations. Depending on how Sunday unfolds, even more fans may be able to take advantage of an opportunity that might not be a one-time event.
“If it’s successful and it works, we would absolutely consider doing it again,” Williams said. “Our hope is participation is really high.”