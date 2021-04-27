Chelsea, in the semifinals for the first time since 2014, is seeking its second Champions League title. Real Madrid is seeking to add to its record haul of 13 continental championships by winning its first since 2018, which is the last time it advanced this far in the tournament.
Follow along for live updates.
How they got here: Real Madrid
Real Madrid is unbeaten in its last 17 matches and has not tasted defeat since its Jan. 30 loss to Levante. It won 12 of those 17 games.
Los Blancos earned their place in the semifinal through a 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of the quarterfinal — they played to a scoreless draw two weeks later. The club topped Italian side Atalanta, 4-1, on aggregate, in the previous round. Real Madrid twice lost to Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stage but swept Inter Milan and finished with a 3-2-1 record.
Real Madrid is also in a nail-biting title race in La Liga, tied for second place with archrival Barcelona, two points behind Atletico Madrid and one point ahead of Sevilla.
How they got here: Chelsea
Chelsea surrendered a late goal to FC Porto in the second leg of its quarterfinal matchup earlier this month, but advanced to the semifinal thanks to goals by Mason Mount and Ben Chillwell in the first match a week before. It swept Atletico Madrid, 3-0 on aggregate, in the round of 16, and finished the group stage with a 4-0-2 record that included a sweep of French club Stade Rennais.
The Blues have won four of their last six matches in all competitions, including a win over fellow Champions League contender Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals on April 17.
Chelsea sits fourth in the Premier League, holding a three-point advantage over fifth-place West Ham with five league games to go. It will face Premier League leader Manchester City three days after the second leg with Real Madrid, and play Leicester City in the FA Cup final on May 15.