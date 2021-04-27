There were some questions whether Rock Your World could handle the dirt after two successful tries on the turf, but the son of Candy Ride did not disappoint, winning the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby by 4¼ lengths with a superb 102 final Brisnet speed figure. That’s an impressive performance considering that his pedigree tilts more toward inherited stamina rather than speed. However, that final speed figure was earned loose on the lead in his first dirt race with eight other horses. It remains to be seen how well he will do battling traffic in a field of 20.