Here’s my top 50 ranking for 2021:

1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson: Considered by many to be the highest-rated quarterback since Andrew Luck entered the NFL in 2012, he has the potential to be a star.

2. TE Kyle Pitts, Florida: He’s considered one of the highest-rated tight ends in draft history, but really he’s a wide receiver in a tight end’s body.

3. WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU: He dominated as a wide receiver in college before opting out this season, and he could do the same in the NFL. His ability to separate from cornerbacks is exceptional.

4. QB Zach Wilson, BYU: He’s smart, has great arm strength and is the odds-on favorite to be selected second by the New York Jets.

5. T Penei Sewell, Oregon: Some rank him as the second-best lineman in this draft, but he has the talent to go to many Pro Bowls as a left tackle.

6. QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State: He’s raw, having starting only one game last fall and just 17 total, but he might have the second-most upside of the QBs in this draft because of his arm talent and running ability.

7. WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama: The knock against him is that he’s rail-thin at 166 pounds, but he’s explosive and productive. Some compare him to Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, only faster.

8. WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama: He battled through some injuries in college, but on the field he’s a big play waiting to happen. Many compare him to Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill.

9. CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama: He might be the best defender in the draft, with great size, athleticism and technique at cornerback.

10. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State: It’s unclear whether his disclosure to NFL teams that he has epilepsy, but that it hasn’t been an impediment to his football career, will have an impact on when he’s drafted. On the field, he’s a playmaker with very good arm strength and athletic ability.

11. T Rashawn Slater, Northwestern: He has the best technique of any offensive lineman in the draft. He could be an NFL tackle, but some evaluators see him as a guard because his arm length of 33 inches is less than ideal.

12. LB Micah Parsons, Penn State: The best linebacker in the draft, Parsons is a sideline-to-sideline tackler who is also great in pass coverage.

13. QB Mac Jones, Alabama: Because he’s not the most athletic quarterback, many teams rate him as the fifth best in the class. But he is very accurate and makes good decisions with the football.

14. CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina: The son of former NFL wideout Joe Horn is a big, physical cornerback who is also strong in run support.

15. T Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech: He played left tackle in college but has the versatility to switch to right tackle in the pros. He has ideal size for the position.

16. T Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State: A thick, physical blocker who can maul defenders in the running game, Jenkins has plug-and-play potential at right tackle.

17. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame: At 216 pounds, Owusu-Koramoah has the positional flexibility teams are looking for, with the ability to play safety, linebacker or slot cornerback.

18. DE Kwity Paye, Michigan: He is considered by some to be the only edge rusher with a true first-round grade. He has excellent physical tools.

19. OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, Southern California: He may not be the most powerful lineman in this draft, but he’s among the best athletes. He played left tackle last year but could be a guard in the NFL.

20. RB Najee Harris, Alabama: A three-down back, Harris might not break off a ton of long plays, but he’s a tough, powerful runner who’s also a solid pass-catcher out of the backfield.

21. LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa: A big linebacker at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, he’s a great athlete who can play almost any linebacker position in a 4-3 or 3-4 scheme.

22. S Trevon Moehrig, TCU: A free safety who can also cover in the slot, Moehrig is the best safety in the class by a wide margin.

23. CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech: He was in the running to be the best cornerback in this class, but a couple of surgical procedures on his back have created some uncertainty around his draft stock. He has excellent coverage ability.

24. CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern: A tall cornerback with a lot of experience in off coverage, he could be a great fit in a zone defense.

25. WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota: Some issues with drops hurt his stock a bit, but he projects as an effective NFL starter who can play outside or in the slot.

26. DE/OLB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia: He’s a little light at 6-3 and 240 pounds, but he’s an effective pass rusher who plays with great effort.

27. WR Kadarius Toney, Florida: A versatile and dynamic playmaker, Toney projects as a slot receiver but can be used in different ways.

28. CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State: A second-generation NFL cornerback, Samuel overcomes a lock of ideal size with his quickness and knowledge of the game.

29. T Jalen Mayfield, Michigan: He can be overpowered at times and has had some issues with footwork, but he has the size and athleticism to be a starting right tackle.

30. DE/OLB Jaelan Phillips, Miami: Were it not for concerns about his history of concussions, he would be a mid-first-round pick. He’s one of the most talented edge rushers in the draft.

31. DT Christian Barmore, Alabama: He didn’t have a great workout at his pro day, but he is the best defensive tackle in a mediocre class.

32. RB Travis Etienne, Clemson: He projects as a three-down back with the ability to make plays in the passing game. He’s a good one-cut runner.

33. LB Jamin Davis, Kentucky: He isn’t the most powerful linebacker, but he has the speed to defend sideline-to-sideline against the run and the pass.

34. DE/OLB Jayson Oweh, Penn State: He didn’t put up good sack numbers in college, but he has excellent athletic ability and the size, at 6-5 and 253 pounds, to play 4-3 defensive end or 3-4 outside linebacker.

35. DE Joe Tryon, Washington: He’s an effective edge defender who is good against the run and at rushing the quarterback.

36. T Alex Leatherwood, Alabama: He’s better in pass protection than he is as a run blocker, but he should be able to help a team at tackle.

37. LB Nick Bolton, Missouri: He’s a little undersized at 6-0 and 230 pounds, but he has great range and is one of the better blitzing linebackers in the draft.

38. DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington: A good fit for a 4-3 defense looking for a three-technique defensive tackle, he has a great first step and can be a disruptive interior rusher.

39. DE/OLB Gregory Rousseau, Miami: There are questions about his injury history and consistency, but he’s one of the most talented edge rushers in this draft.

40. WR Elijah Moore, Mississippi: He’s a little undersized and probably projects best as a slot receiver, but he’s a dynamic playmaker who catches the ball well and can be used on jet sweeps.

41. WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU: He’s a big target at 6-4 and 200 pounds who can line up outside or in the slot and make big plays. There’s a little bit of DK Metcalf to his game.

42. OLB Joseph Ossai, Texas: At 6-4 and 253 pounds, he’s an ideal fit as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense. He’s good at stopping the run and offers some pass-rush ability.

43. RB Javonte Williams, North Carolina: A low-to-the-ground runner at 5-10 and 220 pounds, Williams has good power and balance.

44. DE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest: At 6-3 and 281 pounds, Basham fits well as a big defensive end in a 4-3 scheme.

45. CB Eric Stokes, Georgia: He has good size (6-1, 183 pounds) and speed (4.31-second 40-yard dash) and projects well as a cornerback in press coverage.

46. T Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State: He’s an effective pass blocker who helped himself with his pro day. He could play left tackle in the NFL.

47. OL Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin Whitewater: One of the fastest risers during the draft process, Meinerz brings excellent athletic ability to the guard or center positions.

48. QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M: He’s lean and had some consistency issues in college, but he has good speed and a strong arm.

49. OL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State: For a team that wants to run, Davis is a great fit at guard. He’s a 6-4, 315-pound road grader who excels in short-yardage situations.